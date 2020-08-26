Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera will go on sale next week, users can pre-book now

Highlights Nikon announced its entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera -the Nikon Z5 on July 21.

Nikon also unveiled the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm F4-6.3 lens along with Nikon Z5 in India.

Camera users can now pre-book the Nikon Z5 with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm F4-6.3 at Rs 1,36,995.

With the ongoing trend of mirrorless cameras, imaging brands launched their new products in the past month. Nikon, too, announced its entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera -the Nikon Z5 on July 21. Along with the Z5 mirrorless camera, the company also unveiled the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm F4-6.3 lens in India.

Speaking of the camera, the Nikon Z5 uses the Z-mount system, packs a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor and features expeed 6 image processing engine. The Z5 mirrorless camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 30fps and for FHD videos, the camera uses the full width of the image sensor.

Nikon Z5 is said to have an amalgamation of the features which are included in the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7. In fact, the Z5 camera model is the same size and weight, 675 grams, as the Nikon Z6.

For the camera users who are awaiting the arrival of the Nikon Z5, you can now pre-book the camera via Nikon India online store. You just have to fill a Z5 Pre-booking form and submit. This way users registering with Nikon will be given priority once the Nikon Z5 goes on its first sale in the first week of September.

The Nikon Z5 camera body, which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,13,995, can be pre-booked either alone or with any of the three given lens combinations. These lens combos include: Z5 Kit with Z 24-50mm F4-6.3 lens, Z5 Kit with Z 24-70mm F4 S lens, and Z5 Kit with Z 24-200mm F4-6.3 lens.