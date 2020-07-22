Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera gets new feature animal detection AF

Highlights Nikon's mirrorless camera Nikon Z50, which uses a crop sensor, gets animal detection autofocus.

The animal detection AF will turn on by default when the camera is set to Pet Portrait mode.

With Firmware Version 2.0, Nikon Z50 also supports new teleconverters.

Nikon has unveiled an affordable full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z5. The Z5 belongs to Nikon Z series cameras and has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,13,995. Along with an entry-level Nikon Z5 camera, the company also introduced NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, two Z-mount teleconverters -TC-1.4x and TC-2x, and a few software updates.

As part of updated software for Nikon Z50, the mirrorless camera has got a significant new feature called animal detection autofocus. The animal detection AF will establish focus on an animal's face and eyes and will lock it for the camera. This means that the focus will not shift from subject's (dogs and cats) face even when both the camera and subject are moving.

With Firmware Version 2.0, Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera gets an improved subject tracking, support for the newly launched teleconverters, bug fixes and other minor updates. For the animal detection Af, the press release said that the new feature will appear under Custom Setting a2 (Auto-area AF face/eye detection). The feature and will turn on by default when the camera is set to Pet Portrait mode.

Nikon Z50 uses the Z-mount and has a certain noteworthy features. The Z50 is compact, lightweight (at 395 grams) and packs a 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor. The Z50 features 209 autofocus points, an ISO scale of 100-to-51,200, digital image stabilization for videos and more. Nikon Z50, an APS-C camera format, can do continuous shooting up to 11fps. The Z50 has a single memory card slot for SD/SDHC/SDXC.

The Z50 mirrorless camera model with a cropped sensor is well-liked among vloggers and digital content creators as well. Nikon Z50 features a tilt out display which goes 180 degrees downward for vlogging, or for taking selfies.