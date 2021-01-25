Nikon Z7 mirrorless camera uses Sony sensor: Report

Highlights Nikon Z7 full-frame mirrorless camera was out in 2018.

Nikon Z7 features a 45.7-megapixel image sensor and EXPEED 6 processor.

Nikon Z7 uses Sony-made sensor as per reports.

Many camera makers including Nikon, Canon and Sony among others keep on releasing professional cameras. The cameras do boast top-flight features either for photographers or filmmakers. So there is no harm in having a better understanding of these cameras or its features. The kind of image sensors, shooting modes, wireless features are some of the specifications users can be aware of.

Speaking of sensors, camera makers sometimes produce in-house sensors and other times borrow it. For instance, back in 2018, there was a time when Sony was taking a lot of credit for the quality of its image sensors included in Nikon cameras. There were reports explaining that Nikon spends significant time in designing sensors despite Sony producing them. There is a dedicated team of sensor engineers who work on image sensors from the very beginning. There are cameras that include in-house Nikon sensors including Nikon D4, D5, and D700 among others.

But yes, there are also some cutting-edge sensors which Nikon asks Sony to produce. The company works on the design and then Sony manufactures it. Courtesy of Nikon Rumors, it is out that Nikon Z7 mirrorless camera uses one such Sony-made sensor. The code name of the image sensor is Sony IMX309BQJ.

Nikon Z7 is a full-frame mirrorless camera which came out in 2018. The camera features a 45.7-megapixels BSI CMOS sensor. Nikon Z7 comes with EXPEED 6 processor. Other specs include 5-axis in-body image stabilization, hybrid phase-detection AF, 4K video recording capabilities and more.

Now, the company has introduced its successor as well. It is called Nikon Z7 II. It brings significant improvements over Nikon Z7 such as 4K video capture at up to 60FPS rather than 30FPS. Then, the new Z7 II also features dual memory card slots. For the sensor, the camera equips the same 45.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor.

In other news, Nikon has released a setting guide for still photography with Nikon Z7 II. The setting guide explores photography tips and tricks such as subject tracking AF, animal detection AF, flicker reduction, and more.