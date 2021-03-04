Nintendo, company behind Super Mario, reportedly planning new Switch console with bigger OLED screen

Highlights Nintendo is said to be planning a next-generation Switch device.

Nintendo, the company behind the Super Mario series of games, is looking for a change in its Switch handheld console. Nintendo Switch may soon have a larger display that will favour gaming on it. Now, this display is said to be supplied by Samsung, which is one of the largest display manufacturers in the world, providing displays to brands such as Apple. This display will be 7-inch in size, significantly larger than what the current Switch has. But while the display expectedly getting bigger is good news, there is some disappointing news, as well. The new Switch gaming console will not have an improved display resolution.

The latest piece of information comes from Bloomberg that has said Samsung Display Co. will start mass-producing OLED screens for the new Nintendo Switch sometime in June while the shipments are expected to arrive as early as July to assembling stations. The initial target is said to be around one million units per month, which means Nintendo is pretty hopeful about the next-generation Switch sales. In its financial report announced in February, Nintendo said it has shipped 79.87 million Switch units worldwide, making it the fifth most successful console by the company for now. The Nintendo Switch is, however, a little expensive, which is why the company also launched the Switch Lite later for less price.

While the display will extend from 6.2-inches currently on Switch to 7-inches on the next-generation model, the display resolution is going to be capped at 720p resolution, according to the report. This is going to be a bummer for people who have longed for improved display resolution. And while it is not good news, it may be because Nintendo wants to keep the experience on the Switch uniform between the docked and undocked modes on different console variants. With a higher display resolution, the display will consume more power, which might cause an issue with the mechanics of handheld gaming using the controllers. However, when you output the content to a TV, Switch supports 1080p resolution. For now, Nintendo has not confirmed anything.

The report has mentioned that Nintendo will be using the rigid OLED panel instead of flexible ones that we have seen on high-end smartphones. With OLED panels, the games will be able to show richer colours with deep black colours, which will ultimately translate into an impressive gaming experience on the Switch. Furthermore, the Bloomberg report has speculated the upcoming Switch will offer 4K resolution in the dock mode. However, this seems quite unlikely given the hardware for the Nintendo Switch along with the game titles are capped at the 1080p resolution.

While the industry has speculated there is going to be a new Switch device, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in February that the company has no plans to launch a new Switch device anytime soon. Now with Samsung onboard, Nintendo might be working towards upgrading the Switch for good. And even though the display resolution is unlikely to be amped up, the presence of an OLED panel will allay the concerns of Switch users, besides enticing new customers who may need new handheld gaming consoles.