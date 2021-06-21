Nintendo US boss drops more hints on new Switch Pro model

Highlights Nintendo Switch Pro is speculated to launch later this year.

Several speculations of the upcoming model have also been hinted at.

A new interaction of the president of Nintendo of America drops more hints at such a development.

Recent reports hinted at a new model of Nintendo Switch in the making that would eventually replace the existing Nintendo Switch later this year. A top Nintendo executive has now further fueled the speculation, mentioning how the company is constantly looking to improve upon its offerings.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, clarified how and when the company thinks of upgrading its hardware. As per Bowser, Nintendo looks at just how specifically can the new technology "enhance a gameplay experience."

"We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It's not technology for technology's sake," Bowser said.

Once deciding upon the technology they want to work on next, Nintendo figures how and when that technology should be applied to its devices. "Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what's the right gameplay experience with that?"

Bowser specified that the company is always looking at these and other such factors for the implementation of a new technology to its devices. His mention of the need of a new platform for bringing new technologies is more than a hint at what the company might be planning upon for its future.

Bowser mentioned how the current Switch model is performing well in the international markets. Now in its fifth year though, the console might just be a tad bit old to carry technology advancements by the company and a new model is very much a possibility.

An earlier report by Bloomberg first claimed of the new Switch model in the making by Nintendo. The report mentioned a redesigned hardware that would release in September or October this year. It suggested that the new model will replace the existing flagship one and would come with a price tag of over $299.

As per speculations till date, the new model will carry the moniker Nintendo Switch Pro. It will feature a new 7-inch Samsung OLED screen, up from the 6.2-inch display seen on the current Nintendo Switch model. It is also suggested to come with Nvidia's DLSS technology.