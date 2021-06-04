No, government is not offering free internet for three months that WhatsApp message is fake

Highlights WhatsApp message claiming government is offering free internet is fake.

The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it.

The Press Information Bureau has warned users about the fake message on Twitter.

If you have received a message on WhatsApp that claims that the government will offer free internet to 100 million users for three months, do not fall for it. The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it. The Press Information Bureau has warned users about the fake message on Twitter.

PIB has warned users about the fake WhatsApp message in circulation that claims the government will offer free internet access to 100 million users for three months. The message says that free internet access will only be given to Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) users until June 29. The dangerous part of the message is the link that comes along with it. PIB has reiterated that no such announcement has been made by the company, and it is an attempt by fraudsters to dupe users

When you click on the link in order to avail free internet access, you will be redirected to a fraudulent website. You will be then asked to enter some of your important details. If you fall for the trap, you will most probably end up losing your data. Phishing attacks are on the rise so the only way to safeguard your data is by not paying any heed to such forwarded messages on WhatsApp or any other messaging platform. It is important to remember that if Vodafone or Airtel has to offer its users something, it will announce it from a verified platform. Unless you see any such announcements do not believe what random messages message.

Earlier, PIB had flagged a viral message claiming government will record conversations of users causes panic among users. The viral message claimed that WhatsApp will introduce three blue ticks which will notify that the government has taken note of the message and if the two of the three ticks turn blue and one turns red, it would mean that the government can take action against you. If two of three blue ticks turn red and one remains blue, it would mean that the government is checking your information and if you get three red ticks, it would mean has started legal proceedings against you, and you will get summoned by the court soon.

"Fake News Alert ! Messages circulating on Social Media reading 'WhatsApp info regarding tick marks' is Fake. No! The Government is doing no such thing. The message is Fake," PIB tweeted.