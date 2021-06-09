No MacBook Pro M1X at WWDC 21, so when will Apple launch it now

Highlights MacBook Pro M1X did not arrive at WWDC 2021.

It may arrive in September.

MacBook Pro is tipped to come in a refreshed design.

Ahead of WWDC 2021, strong statements were being made about the arrival of the MacBook Pro M1X. But Apple didn't have any hardware announcements to make at this year's keynote, which has again brought up the unanswered question as to when Apple will release the MacBook Pro M1X.

Apple released the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 alongside MacBook Air M1 last year in November. Since then, leaks about the arrival of a refreshed MacBook Pro with new Apple Silicon have been making rounds. A couple of top tech analysts also claimed that MacBook Pro will arrive at the WWDC 2021.

Through some analysis, we have come up with a couple of reasons as to why the new MacBook Pro's didn't show up. In addition to that, we will also talk about the tentative release date and specs of this laptop. So, without any further ado, let's jump straight into the article.

MacBook Pro M1X leaks and why it did not appear at WWDC 2021

--Although WWDC is a developer-focused conference, Apple has taken this opportunity to launch hardware products in the past. So, the launch of refreshed MacBook Pro's was not outside the realm of possibility.

--MacBook Pro M1X was likely to make way at WWDC 2021. Reliable sources like Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo hinted towards the launch to take place on June 7. This was further confirmed by Jon Prosser, whose tweet stated that MacBook Pro was coming.

--Just before the show, Jon Prosser published a summary of what's expected at WWDC 2021. This list did not feature MacBook Pros, which was quite surprising. Another leaker followed up, saying that Apple may not announce new MacBook Pro's.

MacBook Pro 16 M1X render

--Plenty of predictions are now being made as to why Apple did not reveal the MacBook Pro M1X. We are guessing Apple wanted to save the product for the future as Apple has recently announced a lot of M1 powered products.

--The delay may also have been caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hugely impacted the chipset manufacturing facilities around the world. There's a major chip shortage around the Globe due to the ongoing situation. So, it's easy to assume that Apple may also have been impacted due to this chip scarcity.

--Leaks suggest that Apple is planning to bring MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 with M1X chipsets. Recently renders of the MacBook Pro M1X also surfaced online. The renders suggest that the upcoming MacPro will feature slimmer bezels. It will also come in a square edge design similar to what we have seen on iPhone 12 and the refreshed iPad Pro.

--Another report says that Apple is planning to eliminate the touch bar on the refreshed MacBook Pro. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the touch bar will be replaced by physical keys. This rumour has been further confirmed by fresh renders of the MacBook Pro 16. Apart from this, the laptop may also get support for Magsafe charging.

--We have also heard that MacBook Pro M1X will have plenty of port options, including microSD, HDMI and a few thunderbolts. The laptop may also get a 1080p web camera. Not to miss, the device is also said to feature a micro-LED display.

--Through a previous leak, we know that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is codenamed J316. Further, the report details that Apple is planning two different chips for the MacBook Pros. These chipsets are codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die and include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. Moreover, these chipsets will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The current M1 chipset has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores.

--Apart from this, these upcoming chipsets can include up to 64GB of RAM, while the M1 Macs could get a maximum of 16GB. They'll also bring an improved neural engine that will be capable of processing complex machine-learning tasks.

--In order to cool these powerful chipsets, Apple is supposed to borrow the improved heat dissipation system from the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model. Apple revamped the thermal system of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, increasing the size of the heat pipe, adding thermal pads, and increasing the size of the heat sink by 35 per cent.

MacBook Pro M1X launch date (expected)

Now that MacBook Pro M1X did not appear at WWDC 2021. Tipsters believe that the laptop will arrive by the end of this year. At the same time, around the launch of the iPhone 13 models. A tipster also claimed that the production of the two MacBook Pro models had shifted from May/June to the second half of 2021. Hence, a lunch in September seems likely.