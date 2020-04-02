Noida residents can get essential items delivered at their doorsteps using Noida Apurti app: Here is how

Highlights he Noida Authority Apurti Suvidha app is launched by the Noida authority

For Android users, the app is available on the Play Store as well on the Noida authoritys website noidaauthorityonline.com.

Through this app, the residents can order grocery items, vegetables, fruits and medicines

Good news for the residents of Noida as they no longer have to rely on the partially-opened grocery shops and apps like Grofers and BigBasket for their essential items, as Noida authority has launched a new app. The Noida Authority Apurti Suvidha app launched by the Noida authority will help in delivering essential items to the residents at their doorsteps.

As per a report published on Hindustan Times, the app is available for Android users and through this app, the residents can order grocery items, vegetables, fruits and medicines that will be delivered to them without any hassles.

"With the help of mobile application Noida Apurti residents can get to know vendors who supply fresh vegetables and fruits in their respective localities and order accordingly. The application will provide names and contact details of vendors. They can call and order vegetables and fruits and the vendor will deliver it at the doorstep," Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Noida authority told Hindustan Times.

The officials said that they will make the app available for Apple iPhone users pretty soon. For Android users, the app is available on the Play Store as well on the Noida authority's website noidaauthorityonline.com.

To place an order, the customer will have to enter the area where they live in Noida and also provide a list of essential items they require. One will have to provide the area name and list of required essential items. Once it is filled, the application will direct the user to sector and service provider name, along with the mobile number. After the option of area and service is chosen, the application will direct to options where users can call and place an order, a Noida authority official told the daily.

Meanwhile, the online grocery site Grofers, BigBasket and Flipkart have resumed services in the country but they are currently not taking new orders. The companies have said that they are prioritizing orders and will deliver the products that were ordered before the 21-day lockdown was announced through pre-paid payment methods. They briefly suspended their services after stories of Delivery boys being heckled for doing their jobs surfaced. Despite being classified as essential services, several local goons and police manhandled the executives for delivering products amid lockdown.

The services were resumed after the government assured the companies that they fall under the essential services category and hence their executives will not be stopped by law enforcement authorities from doing their jobs.