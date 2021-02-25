Noise Buds Solo with ANC launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999

Highlights Noise has unveiled Buds Solo, its first earbuds with active noise cancellation in India.

Noise has unveiled Buds Solo, its first earbuds with active noise cancellation in India. The company also announced that it will launch Buds Pop, which is a toned-down version of the Buds Solo on February 28. Both the earbuds feature stem design and resemble the Apple AirPods pro. The Buds Solo comes with various features including the transparency mode which was also present in the newly-launched Noise Elan.

Talking about the launches, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Noise, said, "We are extremely glad to have announced these exciting new additions to our portfolio of noise-cancelling audio products. As a brand, we have always strived to keep up with the unparalleled needs of its customers. We realise that the audio demands of each individual are different, and this is why we intend to offer Noisemakers the freedom to choose and witness uninterrupted and superior sound quality their way. We believe that at Noise, there is truly something for everyone."

Noise Buds Solo: Price and availability

Noise Buds Solo has been launched in India for Rs 4999. The buds will be available for purchase from Noise's website and from other e-commerce platforms. The Buds Pop will be launched for Rs 2999 on February 28. The Buds Pop will also be available for purchase on the Noise website and other e-commerce platforms.

The Buds Solo are available in charcoal black, ecru gold, sage green and stone blue colour options.

Noise Buds Solo: Specifications

The Buds Solo is the first-ever Noise Earbuds to come with hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). The device comes with transparency mode, noise reduction by 35 dB and a triple mic system for utmost voice clarity. The company claims he earbuds can be used for 36 hours of total playtime which includes 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime with about 5 hours with the ANC mode on, in a single charge.

Buds Solo is equipped with in-ear detection and Hyper SyncTM feature for smart play, pause and pairing of the device. Going a notch higher is the product's triple mic system that allows calls to be seamless, uninterrupted and clear. Cancelling noise and allowing only superior sound to reach the ear, the Noise Buds Solo stand for personalised sound.