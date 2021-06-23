Noise launches Buds VS201 in India, price starts at Rs 1299

Highlights Homegrown wearables brand Noise seems to be on a launching spree.

Noise has now launched Buds VS201 in the Indian market.

Noise had previously launched the Buds Mini, Noise Flair and Noise Active smartwatch in India.

Homegrown wearables brand Noise seems to be on a launching spree. After launching the Noise Flair and the Noise Mini Buds in the market, Noise has now launched Buds VS201 in the Indian market. The earbuds are being touted as the first-ever truly wireless earbuds with a dual equaliser. Noise is slowly becoming the go-to brand for budget audio products and smartwatches. Noise had previously launched the Buds Mini, Noise Flair and Noise Active smartwatch, all in the budget category.

Talking about the new launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, "We at Noise, are continuously working towards offering the smartest technology and features to Noisemakers within an affordable price range which earlier, one could only imagine. We intend to offer a phenomenal experience to the Noisemakers with a wide portfolio of smart TWS earbuds. Our newest offering, Buds VS201 with Dual Equalizer not only augments the sound and audio quality but also offers a comfortable fit for prolonged usage."

Noise Buds VS201: Price and availability

Noise Buds VS201 is priced at Rs 1499 but as part of an introductory offer, the Buds VS201 will be selling for Rs 1299. The company has not revealed the last date of the introductory offer. But users can grab earbuds for Rs 1299 on Amazon till the offer lasts, post which the price of the earbuds will be increased Rs 1499, which is also its original price. As far as the colour options are concerned, the Noise Buds VS201 has been launched in a single black variant.

Noise Buds VS201: Specifications

Noise Buds VS201 features a stem design and the company claims that it is pretty lightweight and offers a snug fit. The earbuds come with full touch control and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It is IPX5 rated for sweat resistance, which means it can be worn during workout sessions, for long work calls, for binge-watching and more.

As far as the battery is concerned, Noise claims that the earbuds can be used for 4.5 hours on a single charge whereas the total playtime of the earbuds can be up to 14 hours. The company claims that it is the first-ever earbuds to come with Dual Equaliser.