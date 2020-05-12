Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phones launched, start at $24

Highlights Nokia 150 has made a comeback after about four years.

Nokia 125 feature has also been launched alongside.

Both feature phones will be available in select markets.

Nokia 150 has made a comeback along with a brand new feature phone as expected. HMD Global, the steward of Nokia's phone business, has announced the launch of Nokia 150 (2020) and Nokia 125 in select markets. Nokia 150 was originally introduced in 2016, back when HMD Global forayed into the mobile phone business with the Nokia brands. The 2020 edition of the feature phone comes with a fresh design, although the specifications are pretty much the same as those of the old one. The Nokia 125 is another feature phone that packs all the standard functionalities, including an FM radio.

Nokia 150, Nokia 125 Price

The Nokia 150 (2020) is priced at $29 (roughly Rs 2,200) and comes in Black, Red, and Cyan colours. It will be available in select markets, the company announced in a press statement.

The Nokia 125 feature phone costs $24 (roughly Rs 1,800) and has Charcoal Black and Powder White as colour variants. This phone, too, shall be available in select markets.

HMD Global has not specified if both feature phones will be available in India.

Nokia 150 Specifications

The Nokia 150 is a dual-SIM feature phone that runs Series 30+ software and packs 4MB of RAM and internal storage each. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 32GB. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display along with a T9 keyboard. It has a VGA camera supported by an LED flash. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth v3.0. The Nokia 150 comes with the Snake Xenzia game as well. It is backed by a 1020mAh battery that is rated to offer a talk time of 19.4 hours on a single charge.

Nokia 125 Specifications

The specifications of the Nokia 125 are quite similar to the Nokia 150. But the main difference will be a single-SIM variant, in addition to the dual-SIM one. The Nokia 125 The Nokia 125 also has a 2.4-inch TFT display with QVGA resolution. There is 4MB of RAM, 4MB of internal storage, and expandability support for up to 32GB. There is a VGA camera and an LED flash at the back. The Nokia 125 is backed by a 1020mAh battery as well. It runs Series 30+ software under the hood.