Nokia 2.3 Android 10 update now rolling out in India: Dark mode and other new features

Nokia 2.3 is now receiving the Android 10 update, HMD Global announced on Wednesday. The budget smartphone from the stables of HMD Global was launched in India last year with Android 9 Pie and has now joined the likes of Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in getting the update. HMD Global has said a total of 11 Nokia-branded smartphones have been upgraded to feature Android 10 since their launch in India. The Nokia 2.3 comes with a replacement guarantee over and above promised three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.

The Android 10 update brings a host of new features to the Nokia 2.3, including the dark mode, smart reply, gesture navigation, better privacy controls, a focus mode, and the Family Link tool in the Digital Wellbeing settings. The Focus Mode, especially, will be available in beta to the users who will be able to "block out distracting apps" while concentrating on the apps that need attention. There will also be better security on the Nokia 2.3 as the latest update brings the Android security patch for April to the device.

So far, HMD Global has updated its Nokia-branded phones that include Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2. The Nokia 2.3 is the 12th smartphone to have received the Android 10 update. But the update comes after a slight delay, as announced by HMD Global earlier this year, which was caused due to the covid-19 pandemic. Not only the pandemic left the production high and dry, but other activities were also affected.

The Nokia 2.3 was launched in India last year with a promise of replacement guarantee on the device. The smartphone recently received an additional year of replacement guarantee by HMD Global. Any Nokia 2.3 unit purchased on or after April 1, 2020, will be eligible for replacement in cases of hardware or software malfunctions. The replacement guarantee was earlier applicable to Nokia 2.3 units that were bought on or before March 31, 2020. Nokia 2.3 comes with specifications such as Android One-based Android 9 Pie software, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD notched display. Its price was also increased after the government introduce GST hikes. The Nokia 2.3 now sells for Rs 7,585 in India.