Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on November 26

Highlights Nokia 2.4 is expected to launch in India on November 26

Alongside, HMD Global might also launch the Nokia 3.4.

Both Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 were initially launched in Europe in September.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will likely launch in India on November 26. Nokia Mobile India has announced it is holding an event next week in India to announce two smartphones without revealing their names but recent rumours point to the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. Both smartphones were launched originally in September for the European market. The India versions of these phones are likely to be the same as their European counterparts.

According to the teaser posted by Nokia Mobile India, there are "only 10 days to go for the big reveal". The video shows the outline of two smartphones, which makes it a little difficult to identify what these two phones are. But it is safe to assume that these are going to be Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. Let me tell you why. First, Nokia launched these two smartphones recently after Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G. Since Nokia 8.3 5G is unlikely to hit Indian markets, it has to be the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4.

Besides, there have been rumours that HMD Global is planning to introduce its budget smartphones in India. Both smartphones bring Android One along, which will ensure regular and timely updates to both, unlike a large fraction of other smartphones that take much time to get Android updates. In fact, Nokia capitalises on its close partnership with Google for these timely updates, despite having underpowered hardware when you compare its smartphones with those of Chinese rivals.

In Europe, the Nokia 2.4 starts at EUR 119 (roughly Rs 10,250) while the Nokia 3.4 price begins at EUR 159 (roughly Rs 14,000). The projected prices seem in line with what HMD Global is expected to charge for these two phones.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 come with Android 10 out of the box but they will be eligible for Nokia 11 and later Android versions. The Nokia 2.4 has a 6.5-inch display while the Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39-inch screen, both maxing at 720p resolution. The Nokia 2.4 rocks a MediaTek Helio P22 processor while powering the Nokia 3.4 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. There is up to 3GB RAM on Nokia 2.4 and 4GB RAM on the Nokia 3.4. Both smartphones come with a maximum internal storage of 64GB. Nokia 2.4 has a 13MP dual cameras while the Nokia 3.4 has 13MP triple cameras.