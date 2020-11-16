Nokia 2.4 with Android One, Google Assistant button may launch this month in India

Highlights Nokia 2.4 might get launched in India by the end of November.

Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display with a notch on top.

It was launched originally for Europe for EUR 119 in September.

Nokia 2.4 is reportedly headed to the Indian market. One of the two latest budget Android One smartphones launched by HMD Global, Nokia 2.4 could launch in India towards the end of November. The Nokia 2.4 was launched originally for the European market back in September alongside the Nokia 3.4. This would also be the second smartphone that will launch in India after the Nokia 5.3, another smartphone that sits on a slightly higher rung in the price ladder when compared with Nokia 2.4.

The Nokia 2.4, as reported by MySmartPrice, will arrive in late November but there is no date leaked. HMD Global has not said anything on what plans it has for the Indian market and whether they include the launch of the Nokia 2.4. HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 in September in Europe for a starting price of EUR 119, which is roughly Rs 10,500. The India price is not available yet but the currency conversion gives us a fair idea of what to expect.

Much like other devices, HMD Global will not make changes to the Nokia 2.4 for the Indian market. Which means that there will be the same colour options, Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord. The Nokia 2.4 will come with Android One programme that ensures timely security updates and Android software updates for up to two years. The Nokia 2.4, running on Android 10, will be eligible for Android 11 and later versions. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button to summon the voice assistant at the click of a button. This button is still not reprogrammable, so you are stuck with Google Assistant only.

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is support for microSD card of up to 512GB. The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. At the back, the Nokia 2.4 comes with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies, there is a 5MP selfie camera that is housed inside the waterdrop-style notch on the display.

The Nokia 2.4 is backed by a 4500mAh battery that does not support fast charging. The connectivity options on the Nokia 2.4 include the 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroUSB port, FM radio, and GPS among others.