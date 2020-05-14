Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update now rolling out in India

Highlights Nokia 3.1 Plus is now getting the Android 10 update.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is the latest smartphone to be receiving the Android 10 update. HMD Global made the announcement that its two-year-old smartphone is now eligible for Android 10 via a post in the community forum. The Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in 2018 with Android Oreo and updated to Android 9 Pie last year in February. Since Nokia smartphones are promised with at least two subsequent Android versions, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is likely receiving the last Android update.

The forum post has mentioned that the Android 10 update is rolling out in a staged manner, much like how it did for other Nokia smartphones previously. The update is available in waves and batches, wherein the first batch includes 38 countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The 10 per cent of Nokia 3.1 Plus in the aforementioned countries are now receiving the Android 10 update, while 50 per cent of units will be updated by May 16 and 100 per cent on May 18. The rollout is taking place via the Over-the-Air (OTA) update, which means the user needs to go the phone settings and check for the update. It is advisable that the Nokia 3.1 Plus unit has sufficient battery before the updating process is started.

With the Android 10 update, the firmware version on Nokia 3.1 Plus is brought up to V3.15H. It enables the smartphone to feature the dark mode, smart reply, gesture control, and Focus Mode among others. The update also brings the Android Security patch for the month of April. There will also be some design makeovers to the interface on the Nokia 3.1 Plus with Android 10 on board.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a 6-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It packs up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with support for microSD card. There is a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor at the back of the smartphone. For selfies, the Nokia 3.1 Plus has an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is backed by a 3500mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.