Nokia 4.2 Android 10 update begins rolling out in India

Highlights Nokia 4.2 is finally receiving Android 10 in India.

Only 10 per cent devices are currently getting it.

More devices will receive Android 10 later.

It looks like HMD Global is finally getting on track with Android 10 updates for its Nokia-branded phones. The Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 3.2 recently got updated to Android 10 and now its Nokia 4.2's turn. In a tweet, HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced the Nokia 4.2 is now receiving the Android 10 update along with the Android security patch for March 2020. With Android 10, the Nokia 4.2 now has features such as dark mode, smart reply, Family Link, and granular controls for privacy and notifications.

Much like how HMD Global rolled out Android 10 for Nokia 3.2, the Nokia 4.2 is also receiving the update in batches and in waves. The Android 10 update is now rolling out to the first wave countries that include Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (except Orange FR), Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA, Yemen.

HMD Global has said that 10 per cent of Nokia 4.2 units in the aforementioned markets are already receiving Android 10 update, 50 per cent will get it by April 12, and 100 per cent of units will be covered by April 14. The second wave countries will be announced via the Nokia phone community forum later. The Nokia 3.2 Android 10 update is also being rolled out in the same manner. India is among the first wave countries in both cases.

The Nokia 4.2 was launched in India last year in May after its global debut at last year's MWC in February. The smartphone comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch at the top. The Nokia 4.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The smartphone packs a dual setup of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 4.2 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. A 3000mAh battery fuels the Nokia 4.2.

The Nokia 4.2 is available for Rs 10,008 after the GST hike was introduced by the government recently.