Nokia 5.2 could launch as Nokia 5.3, said to pack quad rear cameras

Highlights The Nokia 5.2 is said to have been renamed to Nokia 5.3.

The Nokia 5.3 will come with four rear cameras, according to new report.

The Nokia 5.3 is said to cost $180.

The next-generation Nokia phones are set to be launched on March 19 at an event in London. HMD Global has confirmed that it will announce the first Nokia-branded 5G phone next week but there will be more Nokia phones, as per reports. Among the other Nokia phones is the Nokia 5.2, which has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. A fresh report has now suggested that the Nokia 5.2 has been rebranded to Nokia 5.3 and that it will sport a quad-rear camera setup. Other key specifications of the smartphone have also been leaked.

A NokiaPowerUser report claims that the marketing name of the Nokia 5.2 has been changed to Nokia 5.3. the reason behind this move is not clear but, maybe, HMD Global is skipping the Nokia 5.2 moniker for its set of 2020 Nokia phones. The dual-SIM smartphone has a model name TA-1234, as noted in the report. The Nokia 5.3 recently passed the Geekbench website where it was codenamed as Captain America', along with some specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 processor and 3GB of RAM.

The report by NPU, however, adds to the Geekbench information by leaking some more key specifications of the Nokia 5.3. The smartphone is said to pack four cameras on the rear, including a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and two 8-megapixel sensors. The front camera on the Nokia 5.3 could be an 8-megapixel sensor, as per the report. The Nokia 5.3 could sport a 6.55-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The report also mentions the RAM and storage variants on the Nokia 5.3.

The Nokia 5.3 will have a 3GB/64GB base variant, as per the report. The RAM and storage configuration could go up to 6GB/64GB, but it will arrive later. Initially, the Nokia 5.3 is said to come in two memory variants 3GB/64GB and 4GB/64GB. It will pack a 4000mAh battery if the report is to be believed. The Nokia 5.3 has also been reported to have two colour options Charcoal and Cyan.

According to the report, the Nokia 5.3 6GB/64GB model will be priced at $180, which translates to roughly Rs 13,500. The Nokia 5.3 is likely to arrive in India as well and the pricing will be revealed later. But, for now, the smartphone could be priced on the lines of its US pricing.