Nokia 5.3 down to lowest price in Amazon sale and here is why it is a good deal

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale has kicked off today for Prime members while the rest of the users will be able to buy products on discount from tomorrow. There are several products on offer right now, including smartphones. And these season sales are good for buyers who are looking to get their favourite smartphone for much less. So in case you have been eyeing the Nokia 5.3, Amazon is running a great deal that you may like to consider.

The Nokia 5.3, which was launched in August last year, is down to its lowest price in the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The stock Android phone from HMD Global is selling for Rs 10,998 right now on Amazon. This price includes a heavy discount on the launch price of the phone, which is Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And then, you have the 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1,500 on the smartphone, which brings the cost down to Rs 9,899 for the Nokia 5.3, given you have an SBI credit card.

This Nokia 5.3 deal on Amazon is much better than the offer last time. In one of its previous sales, Amazon was selling the phone for Rs 11,999, which was the lowest price at that time. And over and above the discount, Amazon was offering a 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank cards. The final price for the Nokia 5.3 back then was Rs 10,800, which is around Rs 1,000 more than what the new deal brings. So, I think Nokia 5.3 for under Rs 10,000 is one of the best deals you can get. Now, a little about why Nokia 5.3 makes for a good buy for this price.

Nokia 5.3 runs stock Android

Just like every other Nokia smartphone, Nokia 5.3 features stock Android inside, which is similar to what Google Pixel phones come with. There is no bloatware on the phone, meaning the apps that cannot be uninstalled are not present. For people who do not know about stock Android, this is a big relief over some custom software such as MIUI and Realme UI. Nokia 5.3 has stock Android where you can uninstall any app you want.

Also, Nokia 5.3 is one of the few smartphones that will get regular Android updates from Google. The Android world has mostly been crippled with the sluggish arrangement that delayed Android version rollout to devices. That is because brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Oppo use custom skin on Android. The Android version is heavily customised, as a part of the process that takes time. Nokia 5.3 runs on Android One policy, which is much like how Pixel phones get the new software versions. HMD Global has promised there will be two years of Android version upgrades and three years of Android security upgrades.

Nokia 5.3 has good specifications

I reviewed the Nokia 5.3 back in August. HMD Global has created an impressive device, the one that ticks almost all the right boxes. The biggest thing to admire about the Nokia 5.3 is its gorgeous design. Nokia smartphones have always been about their beauty -- something that most smartphones lack and need to have to win over customers.

Nokia 5.3 has a quite good-looking matte finish. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 2.5D glass on top and a waterdrop notch. The Nokia 5.3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 mobile platform, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. For storage, there are two options -- 64GB and 128GB -- with support for a microSD card of up to 512GB. Nokia 5.3 also comes with unlimited Google Drive storage.

The Nokia 5.3 cameras (a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter) are among the best that you can get for this price segment. I tried the cameras for a good deal of time and found the photos came out good. The night mode on Nokia 5.3 works quite well and retains most details that may otherwise have been obscured in the dark light. The selfies from the 8-megapixel camera on the front are also good and you will like to post them on your Instagram. The 4000mAh battery also goes on for over a day.