Nokia 5.3 first sale today: Should you buy it?

Nokia 5.3 first sale begins today. The latest smartphone from HMD Global is its first in India this year because the company's plans were derailed due to the ongoing pandemic. But it is never too late. The Nokia 5.3 is a significant upgrade over the Nokia 5.1 Plus but there are a few things that remain the same, such as the pure Android experience that Nokia smartphones have come to be known for. If you have been waiting to buy a Nokia smartphone, the 5.3 could be the one and I am going to tell you why precisely. But before I do that, let me get the Nokia 5.3 price and sale details out of my way.

Nokia 5.3 India Price

The Nokia 5.3 costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will sell for Rs 15,499. You can get the Nokia 5.3 in Charcoal, Sand, and Cyan colourways (Charcoal one is my favourite). If you are buying the Nokia 5.3 online, you can go to Amazon and Nokia's online store. Offline sales are expected to start a little later.

Should you buy Nokia 5.3?

I reviewed the Nokia 5.3 a few days back and was pleased by how HMD Global designs its smartphones. Nokia smartphones have always been about their beauty -- something that most smartphones lack and need to have to win over customers. Particularly, the design of the Nokia 5.3 is a little different from what I have seen on previous Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 5.1 Plus had a very shiny rear panel but the Nokia 5.3 has a quite good-looking matte finish. My only gripe with this finish is its tendency to catch fingerprints so easily.

The Nokia 5.3 cameras (a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter) are among the best that you can get for this price segment. I tried the cameras for a good deal of time and found the photos come out good. I had some issues with the portrait sensor but most smartphones in this range offer a similar quality when it comes to portrait shots. The night mode on Nokia 5.3 works quite well and retains most details that may otherwise have been obscured in the dark light. The selfies from the 8-megapixel camera on the front are also good and you will like to post them on your Instagram.

Finally, the Nokia 5.3 brings you the pure Android experience, the one that is devoid of any bloatware or unwanted apps. Many users have now come to realise how much important it is to have clean software -- essentially the operating system that is not similar to Realme UI or MIUI that are heavily loaded with unwanted apps. The Android experience on Nokia 5.3 is very much like what you will get on the Pixel smartphones. But, of course, there are exceptions to apps such as the camera app. All in all, Nokia 5.3 gives you a clean Android experience that you might like over other software.