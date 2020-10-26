Nokia 5.3 selling at Rs 1,500 less in Amazon sale makes it a good buy, Nokia C3 also discounted

Highlights Nokia 5.3 is available with Rs 1,500 discount in Amazon sale.

The festive season is not over yet. Amazon India is continuing with its Great Indian Festival sale, which means the deals on some of your favourite smartphone brands are underway. Today, we are talking about the deal on the Nokia 5.3 that makes it a compelling choice for people who want a clean Android experience, Nokia's trust, and, more importantly, a beautiful phone to hold in hands. I reviewed the Nokia 5.3 and found it a good phone if you are not too ambitious about phone specifications but rather enjoy the experience.

Amazon is selling the Nokia 5.3 with Rs 1,500 discount on both its storage variants. After the discount, the Nokia 5.3 4GB RAM variant will be available to you for Rs 12,499 and the 6GB RAM model for Rs 13,999. The original price of these models is Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. Over and above this discount on your preferred variant of Nokia 5.3, you also get the bank discount. This discount is 10 per cent of the total amount but capped at Rs 1,500 on transactions made using Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

On using the cards, you can get the Nokia 5.3 effectively at Rs 11,250 and Rs 12,600 respectively for 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. You can also avail exchange offers on a range of phones. And there are no-cost EMI options available, as well.

Amazon is also discounting the Nokia C3 under the sale. Instead of its original price of Rs 7,999, the entry-level Nokia C3 is selling for Rs 6,890. You can get the 10 per cent discount here, after which the final price you might end up paying will be Rs 6,201. The Nokia C3 only has a 2GB RAM option. At the time of writing, the Nokia C3 had only a few stocks left, which is why you should hurry up if you want to grab this deal.