Nokia 5.3 with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India soon

Nokia 5.3 India launch seems nigh. HMD Global has listed the Nokia 5.1 successor on its India website hinting that the smartphone could arrive soon. The arrival of the Nokia 5.3 was previously speculated to take place towards the end of August and seems like the report is true. The Nokia 5.3 was launched alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G back in May in Europe but the company has seemingly chosen to launch the Nokia 5.3 only under its Indian smartphone portfolio this year so far. It previously launched the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India that originally launched alongside Nokia 5.3 in May.

The India website of Nokia Mobile now shows Nokia 5.3 along with its features and what it brings to the table as a successor to the Nokia 5.2. While there is everything to know about the Nokia 5.3 on the website, the price is missing. There is also no launch date that is mentioned on the website, which makes us go by what the report had said: it could happen towards the August-end. There is still no specific date as yet but the company could announce the date in the coming days, now that the Nokia 5.3 is listed on the website.

Nokia 5.3 was launched in Europe for EUR 189, which translates to roughly Rs 15,000. The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched for under Rs 11,000 in India so it will not be a stretch to say the Nokia 5.3 could cost around Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 in India. The translated price seems a bit too much considering more capable smartphones rival it for less price. The Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G and costs Rs 14,999 while the Realme 6i has the MediaTek Helio G90T processor for Rs 12,999. HMD Global will need to get the price of the Nokia 5.3 right if it wants to pitch the smartphone as a stout contender in the market full of Redmis, Pocos, and Realmes.

Talking about the specifications, the Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options and 64GB of onboard storage. It can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB. The Nokia 5.3 has four cameras at the back - a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For capturing selfies, you have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the Nokia 5.3. The cameras are aligned in the circular style, much like what we have seen on other Nokia smartphones. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. Powering the Nokia 5.3 is a 4000mAh battery without fast charging support.