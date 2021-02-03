Nokia 5.4, 6300 4G likely to launch in India soon as their US availability confirmed

Highlights HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia 5.4 in the US.

This means the company is readying the phone for global launch soon.

Nokia 6300 4G is also arriving in the US this month.

Nokia 5.4 was the last smartphone from HMD Global last year that was launched in Europe. The company also launched the Nokia 6300 4G last year as the 4G-enabled feature phone for the European market. Now, both these phones have been listed on the Nokia online store in the US, meaning they are ready to be launched outside of Europe. This also means HMD Global is maybe readying the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 6300 4G for launch in more markets, including India. The last smartphone launched in India by HMD Global was Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.4 might be the first phone to kick off its 2021 journey in India.

The Nokia online store in the US reveals the Nokia 5.4 will go on sale starting March 1 for $250 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage model. It will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colours. Translating that price for India, the Nokia 5.4 should cost around Rs 18,000 in India but considering the prequel, Nokia 5.3 was announced in India for Rs 13,999, the price for the Nokia 5.4 will likely be way too less. After all, the Nokia 5.4 is not a significant upgrade over the Nokia 5.3 and the price gap would be absurd if the appeal value is not good. HMD Global is wary about the price aggressiveness in India's smartphone market and it will put the pricing thoughtfully on the Nokia 5.4.

The second phone, Nokia 6300 4G was also launched last year in Europe as the company resurrected the old model with modern 4G connectivity and KaiOS software that brings support for WhatsApp, Google, YouTube, and other smartphone functionalities in their toned-down versions. The Nokia 6300 4G is listed on the Nokia online store for the price of $60, which translates to roughly Rs 4,400. This price projection is in line with what the existing feature phone range of HMD Global costs in India. The Nokia 6300 4G will begin shipping in the US on February 11, per the online store listing, and comes in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and White colours.

HMD Global has not said anything on whether it is planning to launch the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 6300 4G in India anytime soon. And in case it is, the launch timeframes for the two phones are under the wraps. Hopefully, we will have an idea about the two things soon in the coming days but for now, nothing is concrete.

Separately, HMD Global is said to be working on the Nokia 2.4 successor. A Nokia model has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE connectivity, hinting that it will take things forward from the Nokia 2.4. The company is also rumoured to bring the Nokia 6.3 5G and Nokia 7.3 5G sometime during the first quarter. These phones might also end up being called Nokia 6.4 5G and Nokia 7.4 5G. And finally, there is a Nokia 1.4 that is very likely to go official sometime in the month of February. These are just rumours and HMD Global has not made any announcements regarding them so far.