Nokia 5.4 launch: From Snapdragon 662 chipset to 48MP cameras, here is everything we know so far

Highlights Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It is also reported to come with a 48MP quad-camera system.

Nokia has not decided on a date for the launch of Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4 is definitely on the cards and rumours point out its launch will happen soon. The next generation Nokia 5.X series phone will not stray too far from its existing prequel, according to leaks. But it might be similar to the Nokia 3.4, at least in terms of the design. The Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a punch-hole setup and a circular camera module at the back, which are also what the Nokia 3.4 comes with. Now, the specifications of the Nokia 5.4 has freshly leaked giving us a better picture of what to expect from the upcoming Nokia phone.

Nokia 5.4 is expectedly coming sooner than it should, because most devices have got their successors nearly six months back, including the Nokia 5.3 that takes things forward from the Nokia 5.2. Maybe HMD Global is speeding things up because of the long delay during the pandemic, which nearly made the company's smartphone portfolio obsolete against its rivals. Since the company has launched the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, it wants to harmonise the Nokia 5.X series with the Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

A report by MySmartPrice has suggested the Nokia 5.4 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is a mid-range processor powering the likes of Realme 7i. This will mean it will be powerful enough for light and medium tasks on the phone, also allowing for decent gaming. The Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a 6.39-inch 720p LCD with a punch-hole, which is going to be smaller than what the Nokia 5.3 brings to the table. The smartphone will run Android 10, but it will be upgradeable to Android 11 and, maybe, Android 12.

Moreover, the report has mentioned the Nokia 5.4 will come with a quad-camera system on the back. This will include a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth-sensing camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This will be assisted by several features that Nokia packs inside the camera app. The front camera on the Nokia 5.4 will be a 16MP snapper, sitting inside the waterdrop-style notch in the middle. There is going to be 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the Nokia 5.4, although some rumours have also suggested there could be one more RAM and storage model for the Nokia 5.4. A microSD card of up to 128GB will also be supported.

Talking about the battery, it is going to be 4000mAh in capacity on the Nokia 5.4. However, any sort of fast charging is highly doubtful on the phone. HMD Global has not equipped its low- and mid-range phones with fast charging technology so far and this will continue with the Nokia 5.4. There will be a USB-C port for charging the phone. For connectivity, the Nokia 5.4 will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is decent and something that people still use. Of course, the phone will support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The smartphone is also said to come with a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is a convenient place to tap your finger to unlock the phone.

Nokia 5.4 is reported to come in Blue and Purple shades, although their commercial names are going to be different. The dimensions of the Nokia 5.4 will be 160.97x75.99x8.70mm while the weight of the device is said to be 182 grams, which makes the device a little on the heavier side. Sensor-wise, there will be an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer on the Nokia 5.4, the report has mentioned.