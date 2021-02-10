Nokia 5.4 with 48MP cameras launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Highlights Nokia 5.4 has a big display but it does not support 1080p resolution.

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Nokia 5.4 comes with 10W fast charging on the 4000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.4 has been launched in India as the new budget smartphone. It comes as the successor to the Nokia 5.3 that arrived in the Indian market back in August last year. The new phone brings a lot of new features, such as a Qualcomm processor, pure Android experience, capable cameras, and promised Android upgrades. HMD is trying to lure customers with these things because the specifications-wise, the Nokia 5.4 does not go quite against the Realme and Redmi smartphones.

If you think you are convinced enough to consider the Nokia 5.4 as your next phone, despite knowing you can get a better value for money in smartphones from Realme, Redmi brands, here is a rundown of specifications of the Nokia 5.4, its price, and features that you should definitely know about. To remind you, we also have a quick review for the Nokia 5.4 in case you want to get a clearer idea while the review should be out in the coming days.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Display: The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch 720p LCD with a punch-hole and no 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Nokia 5.4 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

RAM: There is up to 6GB RAM available on the Nokia 5.4.

Storage: Nokia 5.4 comes with 64GB storage with support for microSD card.

Rear Cameras: The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 48MP main sensor on the back with support from a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Front Camera: Inside the punch-hole cutout is the 16MP selfie camera.

Battery: The Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

Operating System: The Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and will get Android 11 soon.

Nokia 5.4 features

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a Google Assistant button on the left side that triggers the voice assistant when pressed. The smartphone has a cinematic video recording for pros along with a colour grading feature on the back cameras. The smartphone is equipped with AI technology for almost everything that will help you create the content. The Nokia 5.4 comes with two years of Android version upgrades and three years of Android security updates. The display is quite big but it does not support 1080p resolution, which means you cannot watch Netflix, YouTube videos in high quality. The battery is facilitated by Android's Adaptive Battery feature that allocates power according to the priority of requirement.

Nokia 5.4 price in India

The Nokia 5.4 comes at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM model. It comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options. The sale starts on February 17 from Flipkart and Nokia online store.