Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back in a new avatar

HMD Global should be appreciated for not ignoring the old and venerable Nokia handsets. After resurrecting some of the old Nokia feature phones, the Finnish company has now unveiled the modern Nokia 5310 XpressMusic. If you are a 90s kid, you must remember the XpressMusic phone from Nokia that was known for its music and FM radio features. It is back again in a new avatar and costs EUR 39, which is roughly Rs 3,150. It comes in the nostalgic colour combinations of white/red and black/red.

The USP of the Nokia 5310 is its audio playback capability -- something that made the phone popular in the noughties among 90s kids. The phone has dual front-facing speakers and comes with an MP3 player and an FM radio app. It has a candybar design but with a modern touch. Nokia 5310 XpressMusic (2020) has physical buttons to control the playback on the phone -- a play/pause button, next and previous buttons. These buttons are given in a red-coloured rail and look gorgeous. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well on the feature phone.

The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a T9 keyboard that has a navigation button in the centre. The phone is powered by Nokia Series 30+ operating system, which could be a bummer for some users since some of the new Nokia feature phones, such Nokia 8110 4G, run KaiOS and have basic smartphone functionalities. Nokia 5310 XpressMusic cannot run apps such as YouTube, Gmail, Google, and even WhatsApp. But you can browse the internet using the native browser.

The trimmed-down capabilities are a result of the low-power internals. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is powered by a MediaTek MT6260A chipset paired with just 8MB of RAM and 16MB of internal storage. Since this is a music-centric phone, you can add a microSD card of up to 32GB to store a lot of music, 8,000 tracks to be precise. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic comes with a 1200mAh battery that is claimed to give a standby time of 30 days.

The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic will be available in March itself but its India availability is not confirmed yet.