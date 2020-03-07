Nokia 5G phone to be featured in No Time To Die movie, launch set for March 19

Highlights HMD Global has announced it will launch its first Nokia 5G phone.

Nokia 5G phone, possibly the Nokia 8.2, will be launched on March 19.

Nokia's first 5G phone will feature in James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

HMD Global has set March 19 as the launch date for its new generation of Nokia phones. As per recent rumours, a Nokia 5G phone is in the offing, which could possibly be the Nokia 8.2 5G. HMD Global has now announced that the first Nokia 5G phone will indeed be unveiled at its upcoming event in London. The first glimpse of the Nokia phone will be out via a 90-second video commercial that will feature the actors of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The commercial will be aired for the first time on March 8, Sunday.

Nokia's first 5G phone and other Nokia-branded phones that are likely to be launched on March 19 will also be featured in No Time To Die movie, the release for which has been pushed back to November this year.

The Nokia 5G phone commercial will feature Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi and will be a part of HMD Global's largest ever global marketing campaign. The series of commercials will outline Nokia phones as The Only Gadget You'll Ever Need.' The video advertisement is directed by Amma Asante, the director who has won the BAFTA previously. The commercial borrows its theme heavily from the upcoming James Bond movie. It is filmed at famous locations in London and features St Paul's and The Shard.

While the commercial is yet to be aired, folks at TechRadar claim they have previewed the Nokia 5G phone advertisement and shared the first look of the 5G phone. In the photos shared by the publication, Agent Nomi can be seen using a Nokia phone that looks quite like the Nokia 7.2. HMD Global has also shared some portfolio shots from the commercial.

This is HMD Global's first Nokia-branded 5G phone, which could be the Nokia 8.2, as per reports. As seen in shots, the Nokia 8.2 has well-rounded edges and sports a circular camera island with at least four cameras. There is a curved display with Android 10's call interface. Moreover, one of the shots shows the camera app in action, revealing a regular mode, an ultra-wide-angle mode, portrait mode, and night mode among others. A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is also available.

HMD Global is expected to launch at least five phones at the March 19 event in London. There will be its first Nokia-branded 5G phone aka Nokia 8.2, the Nokia 5.2, Nokia C2, Nokia 1.3, and possibly, the Nokia 400 4G.