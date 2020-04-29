Nokia 6.2 now receiving Android 10 update in India

Highlights Nokia 6.2 is now receiving Android 10.

The March Android security patch is also rolling out.

Nokia 6.2 was launched in India last year.

HMD Global is delivering on its promises by expanding the rollout of Android 10 update to more devices. Nokia 6.2 is the latest smartphone to receive Android 10 along with Android Security patch for March 2020. HMD Global has clarified this is a staged rollout, which means a bunch of users will get the update before the rest of the Nokia 6.2 users. Previous software rollouts of Android 10 were done in a similar manner, wherein the first wave countries would get the update first. The Nokia 6.2 was launched in India last year in October as a mid-range smartphone.

According to the Nokia phone community forum, the Nokia 6.2 is now receiving the Android 10 update. Much like the past few times, the rollout is taking place in incrementally, wherein the company is prioritising select handsets in first wave countries. The first wave countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

The forum post has stated that 10 per cent of the Nokia 6.2 units in the aforementioned countries are now receiving the update, 50 per cent of them will get the update by May 1, while a 100 per cent of all Nokia 6.2 handsets in the first wave countries will get Android 10 by May 3. The second wave countries have not been announced yet, but the Nokia 6.2 handsets in those regions are eligible for the update.

While the post on the community forum details the Android 10 rollout by only so much, Nokia 6.2 users have taken to Twitter to give more information. According to a screenshot of the update screen posted by a Nokia 6.2 user on Twitter, the software version is updated to V2.290. The update is 1.5GB in size and can be downloaded instantly. The update brings all the Android 10 features, including smart reply, dark mode, Focus mode, and granular notification controls. The Android Security patch has also been updated to March 2020. To update your Nokia 6.2, you need to visit your phone's settings, followed by a tap on "About phone" and then "System updates".

HMD Global is currently on a spree with the Android 10 update rollout. The Nokia 6.2 would be the 13th smartphone to have received the Android 10 update within a period of one month. Previously, the company updated its smartphones such as the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 3.2, and others.