Nokia 6.3 could have 24-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC

HMD Global refreshed its Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio at an online event in March but some of the rumoured smartphones did not see the light of day back then. Nokia 6.3 is one of those rumoured smartphones that HMD Global is reportedly still working on. A fresh report has revealed some major specifications of the Nokia 6.3 that include its processor details, camera information, and more. The Nokia 6.3 will likely be the successor of the Nokia 6.2 smartphone that was launched last year by the company.

Per a NokiaPowerUser report, a Nokia 6.3 prototype has been spotted by an unknown source who has claimed the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Interestingly, the Nokia 6.3 was earlier rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 6 series chipset (Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675). Going by the latest information, the Nokia 6.3 will settle for the mid-range, much like its predecessor. The Snapdragon 730 processor was announced last year by Qualcomm for smartphones that can support for up to 8GB of RAM with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Nokia 6.3 camera setup, according to the report, will have four shooters - a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro sensor. The report further suggests there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone's power button and that the Nokia 6.3 will be best suited for one-hand use. The report does not say anything about the front-facing camera but a previous report said there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on Nokia 6.3.

It was also previously reported that the Nokia 6.3 will have a 3GB/64GB storage variant that will be priced at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,400). There is also another storage variant expected for the Nokia 6.3. But its pricing and availability details are not clear as of now.

The Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, was launched last year with a Snapdragon 636 processor. It came with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with HDR10+ support. The smartphone packed a set-up of three rear cameras - a 16-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It was launched in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which cost Rs 15,999 originally. However, HMD Global doled out several price cuts on the smartphone subsequently.