Nokia 6.3 leaked renders show quad cameras, display notch

Highlights Nokia 6.3 aka Nokia 6.4 press renders have emerged on the internet.

The Nokia 6.2 successor will come with a quad-camera setup.

The Nokia 6.3 is expected to launch before April this year.

Among the anticipated Nokia devices is the Nokia 6.3 that is still under the wraps about a year after it was first reported. And over this time, some rumours began calling the Nokia 6.3, the Nokia 6.4 because of the harmony that HMD Global is expected to maintain (Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia 5.4). The information on the Nokia 6.3 aka Nokia 6.4 has been scarce but we are now seeing what could be the first proper renders of the upcoming Nokia phone. The Nokia 6.3 may come with a large display with a notch, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a quad-camera system on the back.

The 360-degree renders were shared by credible tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by OnLeaks on Twitter, through the community platform Voice. The tipster is himself doubtful what this phone will be called but the name is teetering between Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 6.4 at this point. The renders show the Nokia device will have a glossy back in aqua green colour with the Nokia branding in the middle. There will be a circular camera island at the dead centre housing four sensors while the LED flash is below it. The details of the camera sensors are not clear but tipster says he "will post updates" in the coming weeks.

The Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4 will come with a 6.45-inch flat touchscreen with a waterdrop-style notch on the top. This is akin to what the predecessor Nokia 6.2 has. There is a thick chin at the bottom, meaning HMD Global is not going for a radically different design just yet. The Nokia 6.3 in the renders does not have a fingerprint sensor at the back, unlike the Nokia 6.2. But the power button will now house the fingerprint sensor on the right edge below the volume rocker. On the left is the Google Assistant button, which has come to be standard on Nokia smartphones now. The Nokia 6.3 will measure 164.9mm high, 76.8mm wide and 9.2mm thick (10.1mm with the rear camera bump, according to the tipster. And finally, there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tipster has said the Nokia 6.3 "is expected to unveil no later than April", which means HMD Global might launch it at its annual February event that is held at the MWC. Since MWC is happening later than its usual timeline, HMD Global may have a dedicated event. If this is true, the Nokia 6.2 successor would arrive over a year later since it first hit the rumour mill.

HMD Global is also tipped to be working on the Nokia 7.3 5G while the company last year confirmed the Nokia 9.3 PureView. Although the names of these phones are still dicey, it is highly likely they will launch at the same event where the Nokia 6.3 (or Nokia 6.4) would launch. The Nokia 9.3 PureView will be HMD Global's flagship smartphone with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, Penta-lens Zeiss cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an under-display camera. The Nokia 7.3 is said to be a 5G phone with mid-range specifications.