Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update now rolling out: What's new

Nokia 7.2 is now receiving Android 10 as HMD Global expands the rollout to more smartphones. The Android 10 update is now available for Nokia 7.2 users in India but since it is a staged rollout for all units to receive the update. The Nokia 7.2 was launched in India in September last year as an upgrade over the Nokia 7.1 and comes with specifications such as a Snapdragon 660 processor, 48-megapixel triple cameras, and HDR10 display. The Nokia 7.2 runs Android One programme, which essentially means regular Android and security updates but the coronavirus pandemic forced HMD Global to push back the rollout timeline.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 updates the software version to 2.250. Android One programme on the Nokia phones, including the Nokia 7.2, ensures a stock Android-like experience with minimal addition of apps on top of the native ones. HMD Global sells its Nokia-branded phones with the promise of timely Android updates but it has not worked out well for some time now, thanks to the halt caused by coronavirus pandemic. Ideally, Nokia 7.2 should have been updated in the very beginning of 2020 but whatever time HMD Global took to finalise the update was extended by the feasibility issues created by the pandemic.

As a part of the Android 10 update on the Nokia 7.2, features such as Smart Reply, better gesture navigation, granular privacy controls, and Family Link will be available to users. There will also be a Focus Mode on the Nokia 7.2 that will allow users to block out distracting apps and focus on the essential ones. But the feature is in beta currently, HMD Global said in a statement. The Android Security patch for March 2020 has also been added to the update, which brings more security on the Nokia 7.2.

As we said, this is a staged rollout which means some Nokia 7.2 units will get the Android 10 update before the rest of them. But if you are impatient and want Android 10 on your handset right now, you can visit the Software Update settings on your device and manually check for the update. Chances are you will receive the update with the manual fetch.

As for specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a notch on top. It supports HDR10 and Always-on Display feature. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt memory. It has a 48-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. for selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera as well. There is ZEISS optics on the cameras of the Nokia 7.2. The smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery that charges at 10W.