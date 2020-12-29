Nokia 7.3 5G may be first HMD phone with 5000mAh battery

Highlights Nokia is said to bring the 5000mAh battery to Nokia 7.3 5G.

The Nokia 6.3 is also reported to feature the 4500mAh battery.

There is nothing else known about the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3.

Nokia got three battery models certified by TUV Rheinland some days back. One of the batteries holds a little over 5000mAh capacity, which is going to be a first for Nokia-branded smartphones under HMD Global's reign. It was not immediately clear what phones will pack this battery but we may now have a hint. A new report has suggested Nokia's first 5000mAh battery will power the rumoured Nokia 7.3 smartphone. Another 4500mAh battery that was certified alongside could be reserved for the Nokia 6.3.

According to NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global could launch the Nokia 7.3 with the 5000mAh battery while Nokia 6.3 will get the 4500mAh battery inside. The publication is even suggesting that the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 may now debut as Nokia 7.4 and Nokia 6.4 since the company has been launching all the fourth-generation devices for various smartphone series. The TUV Rheinland certifications reveal WT340 model for the Nokia 7.3 and CN110 for the Nokia 6.3. There was also a third battery that was spotted recently but there is no further information on that as of now.

All about Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 9.3 PureView

Nokia 7.3 is long-rumoured to arrive as the Nokia 7.2 successor. HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas even confirmed that the successor will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor that was launched earlier this year. This means that the Nokia 7.3 will be a 5G smartphone. Sarvikas also hinted that there will be a high refresh rate on the smartphone -- something that Nokia's existing smartphone lineup does not have. But the biggest issue is that Nokia 7.3 is still nowhere to be seen.

The same fate is shared by the elusive Nokia 6.3 and the Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G. There is very little known about the Nokia 6.3, although rumours are rife it exists and will launch alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G. But let us address the elephant in the room, the Nokia 9.3 PureView. It has been over two years nearly since the first news about the Nokia 9.3 PureView hit the rumour mill but we have not heard anything from HMD Global about the device so far. There have been many rumours on this smartphone but most of them have only suggested subsequent delays in the launch. The last one said the Nokia 9.3 PureView may now launch in the first half of 2021.

The future of Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 9.3 PureView is uncertain and there is nothing reassuring about these rumours because they have been around the corner for over a year now. An announcement from HMD Global can only steer the future of these smartphones.

Nokia 5.4 launch in India

Separately, HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 5.4 globally. It is the successor to the Nokia 5.3 that debuted not a long ago. Which is why it seemed that Nokia 5.4 is only here to harmonise the generation gap between different series. Nokia 5.4 brings the same pure Android experience that any other Nokia smartphone comes with.

There is a 6.39-inch 720p screen with a punch-hole setup. There are thick bezels on the display though. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a microSD card slot on the Nokia 5.4 to expand the storage further. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood, however, without fast charging support.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with 48MP quad-cameras on the back while a 16MP front-facing camera is there on the phone for selfies. Nokia 5.4 supports OZO spatial audio on the cameras, along with support for 21:9 Cinema mode for video recording. The smartphone comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB-C port for connectivity. There is a Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone to summon the voice assistant whenever you want.