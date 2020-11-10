Nokia 8 V 5G UW brings faster 5G speeds on spruced-up Nokia 8.3 5G in US

Highlights HMD Global has launched a new Nokia device in the US.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with support for mmWave 5G networks for Verizon.

It is essentially a tweaked version of the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW is the latest smartphone from HMD Global to offer the superfast 5G speeds. With its weird name, the new Nokia phone is the second 5G handset in the company's line-up after the Nokia 8.3 5G but it is the first one to offer the mmWave bandwidth for 5G besides the regular sub-6GHz. The handset will be able to utilise the bandwidth for fastest 5G speeds in select US regions but that availability is limited, as well.

HMD Global has partnered Verizon to sell the Nokia 8 V 5G UW in the US. This means you will get subscribed to Verizon's cellular services when you buy this handset. Verizon offers mmWave 5G services that are available in select locations only. Since the smartphone is exclusive to Verizon, HMD Global will not launch the handset in other markets. But that is not necessary since this is a spruced-up variant of Nokia 8.3 5G packing the mmWave technology.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW costs $699.99 (roughly Rs 52,000) in the US. It comes in Meteor Grey colour only and will go on sale starting November 12 through Verizon's online and offline stores and Best Buy.

Specifications wise, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with a 6.81-inch 1080p PureDisplay with a punch-hole on the top left. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Nokia is also giving Android 10 on this handset out of the box but it should roll out the Android 11 software soon on this handset. There is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button on the device.

For photography, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW sports an array of four cameras including a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 24MP selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole. You also have a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW packs a 4500mAh battery under the hood along with 18W fast charging. There is support for spatial audio powered by OZO.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW comes with different sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also packs support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW measures 171.9x78.5x8.9mm and weighs in at 226 grams.