Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, and more Nokia phones launched: All the key details and expected India prices

Highlights HMD Global launched the first 5G phone, Nokia 8.3 5G.

It also launched the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 1.3.

Nokia 5310 was also launched as the revamped version of Nokia 5310 XpressMusic.

HMD Global just got done with its biggest launch earlier this week. Following its tradition, it ousted a flurry of Nokia-branded phones, including the Nokia 5310 that is a modern throwback at the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic from the noughties. HMD Global also introduced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G that comes with support for NSA and SA dual modes. The Finnish company also unveiled its budget and mid-range smartphones that will be available globally soon. But, there was a non-mobile product that is aimed to facilitate the international roaming. Here's a rundown of everything that HMD Global announced at its online event earlier this week.



Nokia 8.3 5G



Sitting atop the line-up is the Nokia 8.3 5G. HMD Global has leaped into the 5G club with the Nokia 8.3 5G and promised that it is the world's first future-proof phone. That claim is essentially based on the features that Nokia 8.3 5G packs. In addition to supporting the SA and NSA modes of 5G, the smartphone is said to bring in the best-in-class' speeds in the countries where 5G is available in the full-scale mode.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G modular platform, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6.81-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a punch-hole design. It packs a set of four cameras on the rear - a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a 24-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery under the hood.



The Nokia 8.3 5G starts at EUR 599 and will be made available this summer.



Nokia 5.3



The successor of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ Dual-gate' waterdrop-notch display with a 2.5D glass on top. The display has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Nokia 5.3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 mobile platform, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. For storage, there are two options -- 64GB and 128GB -- with expandability via a microSD card of up to 512GB.



For photography, the Nokia 5.3 has four rear cameras, including a 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with FOV of 118 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera app comes with features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and AI Scene Detection. The Nokia 5.3 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.



The Nokia 5.3 costs EUR 189, which translates to roughly Rs 15,400.



Nokia 1.3



The last smartphone that HMD Global announced at the event is the Nokia 1.3. The Nokia 1.3 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 10 (Go edition) out of the box. The smartphone is promised to get Android 11 (Go edition) as and when it becomes available. The Nokia 1.3 has an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging.



The Nokia 1.3 is priced at EUR 95, which is roughly Rs 7,800.



Nokia 5310



HMD Global has resurrected the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic this year. The feature phone, known for its audio playback capabilities, comes in a modern avatar while retaining its iconic features. The phone has dual front-facing speakers and comes with an MP3 player and an FM radio app. Nokia 5310 has physical buttons to control the playback on the phone. These buttons are given in a red-coloured rail and look gorgeous. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well on the feature phone. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a T9 keyboard that has a navigation button in the centre. The phone is powered by Nokia Series 30+ operating system.



Nokia 5310 costs EUR 39, which is roughly Rs 3,200.



Will these Nokia phones arrive in India?



HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, and the Nokia 5310 will be globally launched. This means that the three phones will arrive in India sooner than later, sometime in March. Their pricing, if we go by what they will cost in Europe, is expected to be around Rs 7,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 3,000, respectively. The predecessors of Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 are available in the sub-Rs 15,000 and sub-Rs 10,000 ranges, respectively. The Nokia 5310 will be the cheapest in the lot but its price is expected to be more than the group pricing of feature phones. Previously, the feature phones from Nokia have been priced a little higher than other feature phones in the market.

We believe that Nokia phones will need to be priced strategically if the company wants to fight off the competition. Although HMD Global believes in prioritising the Android experience that its phones are claimed to offer, it will still face a challenge in pitching its smartphones in front of phones such as Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Nokia 5310 may enjoy a different fandom, thanks to the nostalgia factor HMD Global has been playing from the inception.