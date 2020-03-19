Nokia 8.3 5G with ZEISS optics, punch-hole design launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-rear camera setup with 64MP main sensor.

It has a HDR10 PureView Display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G.

Nokia 8.3 5G was formally launched by HMD Global on Thursday as the company leaps into providing its customers with the next-generation wireless technology. The Nokia 8.3 5G comes with 5G new radio coverage, which is claimed to be the world's first futureproof phone. It has the PureView quad cameras with Zeiss optics on the 64-megapixel main sensor and comes with standard Nokia camera features such as Action Cam mode. It is also the first phone from HMD Global to come with ZEISS cinematic effects. The design of the Nokia 8.3 5G bears resemblance with the predecessor Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 8.3 5G Price

The Nokia 8.3 5G has been priced at EUR 599 for the 6GB/64GB model and EUR 649 for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be available this summer in the European market. It comes in a single Polar Night colour.

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G comes with Android 10 out of the box. it is powered by the Snapdragon 765G modular platform, which has been developed in collaboration with Qualcomm to integrate 5G radio chipsets to deliver the best download speeds on both SA and NSA modes. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for microSD card of up to 400GB. The smartphone has a 6.81-inch FHD+ PureView Display with a punch-hole design on the left and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display supports HDR10 and comes with Zeiss cinematic effects for watching videos.

For photography, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad-rear camera setup at the back - a 64-megapixel f/1.89 main sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor with FOV of 120 degrees, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front-facing camera is a 24-megapixel sensor with ZEISS Optics. it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that charges via a 9V 2A charger. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. There is also a Google Assistant button on the Nokia 8.3 5G. For connectivity, the Nokia 8.3 5G has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and GPS among others.