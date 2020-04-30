Nokia 9 PureView Android 10 update rolling out in India

Highlights Nokia 9 PureView is now receiving Android 10 update.

It was launched in India last year for Rs 49,999.

The Nokia 9 PureView has penta cameras at the back.

Nokia 9 PureView is the latest smartphone to receive the Android 10 update. HMD Global has announced that its flagship smartphone that debuted last year will soon offer features such as smart reply, dark mode, and Focus mode among others. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 49,999. HMD Global's last year flagship phone is the 13th smartphone to have received Android 10 update, which is also available to users in India.

The Android 10 update will brings a host of new features, several bug fixes, enhancements, and the Android Security patch for April 2020. The new features on the Nokia 9 PureView include the dark mode, granular control on notifications, smart reply, gesture navigation, Focus Mode (in beta), and Family Link. To check if your Nokia 9 PureView has received the update, you need to visit the phone settings, followed by a tap on "About phone" and then "Software update". Since HMD Global performs its rollout of software in a staged manner, a bunch of users will get the Android 10 update before the remaining ones.

Several Nokia 9 PureView users took to Twitter to share screenshots of the Android 10 update they have received on their units. According to the screenshots, the update is 839MB in size and updates the firmware version to V5.13D. The device needs to restart after the update is downloaded, for which you have to make sure there is enough battery on the handset.

HMD Global stated the Nokia 9 PureView is the 13th smartphone to have received Android 10 update. Previously, the smartphones from HMD Global's stable that received Android 10 include the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2. Some of them are receiving the Android 10 update in a phased manner within waves. A planned rollout is being carried out in select markets initially, with a portion of units of particular Nokia smartphones eligible for the update in the first rollout.

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch pOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. It packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is the setup of five cameras at the back, each using a 12-megapixel sensor, two of which are RGB and three are monochrome. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera on the Nokia 9 PureView.