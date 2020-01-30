Nokia 9.2 leak suggests major change in cameras; here's what HMD Global could be working on

Highlights HMD Global said to be working on the under-display camera tech for Nokia 9.2.

Nokia 9.2 is likely to the company's next flagship smartphone.

Rumours say Nokia 9.2 will make its debut sometime during the latter half of 2020.

Nokia 9.2 is expected to be HMD Global's next flagship smartphone that will carry forward the legacy of Nokia 9 PureView. Rumours are rife that the smartphone will not make an appearance until the second half of this year, which gives HMD Global ample time to assess the specifications and features of the Nokia 9.2. A fresh leak has emerged that claims HMD Global will be putting an under-display camera on the Nokia 9.2, much like what Oppo showed off recently.

The tip comes from a Twitter account that goes by @nokia_anew, saying that HMD Global is testing the under-display camera technology currently. The camera will be used for selfies but without hogging space on the device's fascia. Nokia 9.2, which is being rumoured to be the company's next flagship, is likely to sport the technology among other flagship-level specifications. Rumours suggest the Nokia 9.2 will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a camera setup similar to that of Nokia 9 PureView.

The flagship phones from HMD Global have attempted to break through with cameras in the past as well. Powered by Zeiss Lens, the cameras on Nokia flagship devices have mostly garnered positive reviews. This is also why HMD Global wants to bring more changes to the cameras on the upcoming flagship. The under-display camera could become one of the talking points about the Nokia 9.2 as and when it launches later this year. Of course, this feature will also require a different implementation along with a different take on its working mechanism.

Meanwhile, Oppo is almost ready to bring the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera technology on June 26. If we are to assume, the Nokia phone will launch only after the Oppo phone makes its debut. Also, Xiaomi is being reported to have delayed its own implementation of the under-display camera technology for its upcoming smartphone, owing to the complexity involved in its development. We expect to be treated with more information on the under-display camera feature, along with other major specifications, on the Nokia 9.2 in the coming days.