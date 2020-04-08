Nokia 9.3 PureView launch pushed back to latter half of 2020: Report

Highlights Nokia 9.3 PureView could now launch in the H2 2020.

It was previously rumoured to make it to the markets in H1 itself.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Nokia 9.3 PureView has been in the rumour mill for longer than expected. It was first rumoured to make its debut at the MWC Barcelona that was cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak scare. Then, rumours suggested that Nokia 9 PureView launch had been pushed back and we did not see it alongside the Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3, and other phones at the March event. Now, a fresh report claims the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView has been delayed till H2 2020, owing to the disruption the covid-19 pandemic has caused on the global level. HMD Global's supply chain is said to have been hit badly by the pandemic.

In a report, NokiaPowerUser has pointed out that HMD Global is deferring the launch of its flagship phone under the Nokia 9 series to the latter half of the year. The smartphone has so far been rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and the in-display fingerprint sensor, which was previously believed to be one of the reasons behind the delay. On top of that, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and logistics of various companies, including the Nokia phone maker, HMD Global. The report has not cited any company official who had tipped off the development but it seems plausible given the current situation.

The Nokia 9 PureView leaks have amassed the rumour mill. It was previously reported to rock a Snapdragon 855 processor but some reports later suggested HMD Global is going for the Snapdragon 865 SoC to make up for the inevitable delay. After that, the Nokia 9.3 PureView was said to have been delayed further owing to the complications that have come up as a result of implementing the in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. The cameras on the smartphone have also been rumoured to see a major upgrade in terms of graphic resolution and features. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is also likely to ship with 5G support.

As we said, the Nokia 9.3 PureView did not make it to the March launch event where HMD Global remotely launched the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.3 5G, and brought back the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic in a refreshed avatar. The smartphones were launched for the European markets at the time, but their global availability was later announced. Only two of the aforementioned Nokia-branded phones, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 were confirmed to arrive in India. HMD Global could choose to launch the remaining devices as and when the lockdown situation improves.