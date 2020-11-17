Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 launch reportedly delayed to 2020-end

Highlights HMD Global might have delayed the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView might launch at the end of 2020 now.

Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3 will also launch alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 may have been delayed for launch further. The trio has been rumoured to see the light of day sometime towards the end of November but a new report claims otherwise. According to a fresh report, the flagship-level Nokia 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3 will now launch towards the end of this year, which might mean in December. If this is true, the Nokia 9.3 PureView might be one of the long-awaited devices we have encountered so far.

Nokiapoweruser has pointed, citing sources close to the development, that Nokia 9.3 PureView launch could now happen sometime towards the end of 2020. But, more importantly, the report has mentioned that the future of Nokia 9.3 PureView is not certain right now. While the Nokia 7.3 5G is "certainly going to be announced", it is not clear whether the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 6.3 will launch at the same time as the Nokia 7.3 5G.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView hit the rumour mill last year when the leaks on the development of this phone emerged. It has been almost a year since that happened but HMD Global is showing no signs of being ready for the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView. Of course, the pandemic exacerbated the delay in launch. But it has been more than three months since things entered the new normal. HMD Global has launched several phones since then but Nokia 9.3 PureView was never a part of them.

HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas had previously confirmed that the Nokia 7.3 5G will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor that will enable 5G networks on the device. It might also have either a 90Hz or a 120Hz display onboard. There is no official information on the Nokia 6.3 but Sarvikas did confirm the Nokia 9.3 PureView is in the works while mentioning the details about its colour variants. For now, it is difficult to assume what HMD Global has planned for its smartphone lineup.

Besides, the Nokia 10 PureView is also under development, according to some internal documents of HMD Global that leaked sometime back. This device will be the successor to the Nokia 9.3 PureView and might launch next year if things go as planned. But, right now, all eyes are on the Nokia 9.3 PureView and what features it will bring along with it.