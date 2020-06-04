Nokia Android TV 43-inch with JBL speakers, Dolby Vision panel launched in India

Highlights Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model has finally arrived in India.

It will go on its first sale on June 8 via Flipkart for Rs 31,999.

Nokia TV runs Android TV and has JBL stereo speakers of 24W.

Nokia has finally launched the 43-inch model of its Android TV in India. The latest model has been rumoured for a while but it was only last month when Nokia confirmed its existence. The Nokia Smart TV has an LED panel of 43-inch now and will sit next to the premium 55-inch model. The latest TV model from Nokia will be available only through Flipkart for a price of Rs 31,999. It will go on its first sale on June 8 starting at 12 pm.

The Nokia Smart TV is essentially a toned-down version of the 55-inch model where just the size of the TV has been trimmed. It has a bezel-less design but the rest of the specifications of the TV are nearly the same. It supports 4K UHD video quality with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The display supports Dolby Vision technology, which is useful while watching premium content on Netflix. There is also HDR10 and MEMC technology available on Nokia TV. Nokia is also using 4K upscaling technology for content that has a lower resolution.

However, the maximum brightness of the LED panel on Nokia Smart TV is 300 nits, which is less than what Realme TV offers. The Realme TV 43-inch model has a brightness level of 400 nits on its display, although it does not support 4K resolution. But Nokia TV will have to strive hard to make it position in the market as it is priced Rs 10,000 more than the Realme TV that has also entered the market.

Powering the Nokia 43-inch Smart TV is Android 9 Pie-based Android TV software. This means that all the eligible apps meant for big screens can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Nokia has preloaded apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video on the television. Additionally, apps can be sideloaded on Android TV as well. There is also a remote control bundled with the Nokia TV 43-inch model, which has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, and a Google Assistant button. There is a microphone available on the remote control as well.

Sound-wise, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model comes with two stereo JBL speakers. The speakers are tuned by Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround, emitting a total output of 24 watts. Nokia touts a 5-band equaliser and an auto volume leveller. There is Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity available on the Nokia TV, as well. Chromecast is also supported on the Nokia Smart TV. The Nokia Smart TV weighs 9.3kg without its stand and 9.4kg with the stand. The stand type is ribbon pedestal for the Nokia TV.