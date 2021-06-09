Nokia C01 Plus entry-level smartphone with 5-megapixel camera launched

Highlights HMD Global has launched a new smartphone in the entry-level market.

The new Nokia C01 Plus costs around Rs 6,500 and is available in Russia.

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with two 5-megapixel cameras.

HMD has launched a new entry-level smartphone called the Nokia C01 Plus. This phone is essentially an upgrade over the Nokia C1 Plus, bringing a better battery and a more powerful chipset inside. The Nokia C01 Plus will be perfect for people who are either going to use a smartphone for the first time or do not have to do a lot on phones. HMD's new phone handles all the basic things quite well. However, you also get smart features on it. Running the show here is Android Go, which is the toned-down version of Android and meant for phones with low RAM capacity.

The Nokia C01 Plus has arrived in Russia at the moment. HMD has not said anything about whether it is planning to bring the Nokia C01 Plus to other markets. Talking particularly about India, the Nokia C01 Plus may find takers here because there is still a huge demand for entry-level phones. Feature phones from brands such as Nokia and JioPhone are already trying to bridge the gap between high-end feature phones and entry-level smartphones, thanks to KaiOS, which supports apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, Google Assistant, and more.

Nokia C01 Plus price

The Nokia C01 Plus price is RUB 6,490, which translates to roughly Rs 6,570. The phone comes in blue and grey colours and is now up for pre-orders. There is no information on when this phone will arrive in India.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD with thick bezels all around. There is no notch or punch-hole here, so what you see is a phone that seems to have come straight from 2017 or before. The bezel on the top has a 5-megapixel selfie camera but you have an LED flash to aid you in taking photos in low light conditions. On the back, you have another 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863a chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You can add a microSD card of up to 128GB to get more storage.

Since the Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level phone, there are some tradeoffs that some customers may find off-putting. For instance, there is no fingerprint sensor on this phone, so you will have to make do with the regular PIN, pattern, and password methods. The Nokia C01 Plus is also not very big on battery. There is a 3000mAh battery that charges at 5W via a MicroUSB port on the bottom. You have a 3.5mm headphone jack here, as well. The speaker, however, is on the back, towards the bottom. The phone supports 4G VoLTE on two SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others. It is 9.3mm thick, which is a bit heavier than the Nokia C1 Plus.