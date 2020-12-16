Nokia C1 Plus brings stock Android to HMD's cheapest smartphone of 2020

Highlights HMD Global has launched a new smartphone called Nokia C1 Plus.

Nokia C1 Plus comes with a HD+ display without notch or punch-hole.

The Nokia C1 Plus is HMD Global's cheapest smartphone this year.

Nokia C1 Plus has been launched by HMD Global in Europe as its cheapest smartphone for this year. As usual, the Nokia smartphone brings the stock Android interface that is rid of bloatware. The interface looks exactly how you would find it on Google Pixel phones. Being an entry-level smartphone and the successor to the Nokia C1, the Nokia C1 Plus keeps it to the bare minimum as far as specifications are concerned.

HMD Global has got more active than it was around six to eight months back. It is launching smartphones one after one but all these phones are either from the affordable segment or the mid-end. The Nokia 9.3 PureView, which has been in the rumour mill for over a year now, is nowhere to be seen. HMD Global's flagship has been delayed multiple times throughout the year, and the last rumour said it might now launch in the first half of 2021. Nokia 9.3 PureView seems far-fetched but let us talk about what HMD Global has launched: the Nokia C1 Plus.

Nokia C1 Plus Price

The Nokia C1 Plus costs EUR 69, which is roughly Rs 6,000 when translated. This phone will be available in European markets for now, according to the company that has not said anything about its availability in India. The Nokia C1 Plus comes in blue and red colours.

Nokia C1 Plus Specifications

HMD Global is keeping it simple with the Nokia C1 Plus. The smartphone has got a polycarbonate body with shiny paint on the back in two colours. There are no patterns or designs on the back, giving the phone a subtle look. But some compromises have been made accordingly. For instance, the Nokia C1 Plus lacks a fingerprint sensor on the back. The specifications are also in line with what the price suggests.

Powering the Nokia C1 Plus is an unspecified quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 128GB, which is good in case you need to store a lot of files. Nokia C1 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This means there is no punch-hole or notch on the display. The smartphone has a 5MP camera on the back accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is another 5MP camera. Both the cameras come with HDR support for photography.

The Nokia C1 Plus draws juice from a 2500mAh battery that uses the bundled charger to charge at up to 5W using a Micro-USB port. This should mean that the Nokia C1 Plus might take over an hour and a half to completely charge. The phone has an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer sensor. There is an FM radio as well on the device, which means a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others.