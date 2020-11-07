Nokia C1 Plus leaked specifications hint at another entry-level phone

Highlights HMD Global might be working on the Nokia C1 Plus with entry-level specifications.

The Nokia C1 Plus will be the successor of the Nokia C1 smartphone.

The Nokia C1 Plus is expected to come with two 5MP cameras.

HMD Global might finally be making up for the delay caused by the pandemic. Alongside working on flagship and mid-range phones such as Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, and more, the Finnish company is reportedly working on a new entry-level phone called the Nokia C1 Plus. Last year, Nokia C1 was launched so it makes sense for the C1 Plus to come as a successor a year later. A Nokia device with model number TA-1312 has appeared on the EEC website.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, the Nokia C1 Plus will run Android Go software under the hood, meaning it will have the stock experience and be optimised for low-memory apps, including many from Google such as Google Go, YouTube Go, and Gmail Go. Apart from this, the specifications of the Nokia C1 Plus have also been spotted on the EEC listing.

The Nokia C1 Plus is said to come with a 5.45-inch screen with 720p resolution. There will be a notch on top packing a 5MP selfie camera. The main camera on the back of the device will also be a 5MP shooter, according to the listing. The Nokia C1 Plus will allegedly be powered by an octa-core CPU with a clock speed of 1.4GHz, although the processor's name is not confirmed. Expectedly, this device will pack 1GB of RAM, explaining why there is Android Go software under the hood. There will be 16GB of internal memory inside the smartphone but in case you need to add more, there will be a microSD card slot.

Fuelling the Nokia C1 Plus will be a 2500mAh battery but do not expect fast charging on this device considering it is targeted at the entry-level price segment. The dimensions of the device are expected to be 149.1x71.2x8.75mm. This would mean the device is rather compact and should fit the palm. And finally, the EEC listing has revealed red and blue colours.

The Nokia C1 Plus should cost under Rs 10,000 if it ever launches in India. Since the Nokia C3 was launched in India recently, the Nokia C1 Plus might also make its way.