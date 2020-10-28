Nokia could be planning Nokia 10 with Google Pixel-like features

Highlights HMD Global might be working on a Nokia 10 as Nokia 9 PureView successor.

Nokia is likely to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView sometime in November and while that is yet to happen, the first instance of Nokia 10 has emerged. The Nokia 9 PureView might be getting a successor called Nokia 10 if a freshly leaked internal document from HMD Global is to go by. The document has revealed some interesting points about what HMD Global wants to do with the Nokia brand in future, and it involves an intimate partnership with Google -- to the point where Nokia phones become identical to Pixel phones, by all means.

Nokia 10 gets a mere mention in the document, so there is not much information available about the phone. This includes the design, hardware, and features that Nokia 10 would likely pack. If we were to assume, the Nokia 10 could be more advanced than the Nokia 9.3 PureView might turn out to be. Rumours are rife Nokia 9.3 PureView will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Penta-lens camera, and, of course, the pure Android experience.

The most intriguing part of this document is that HMD Global wants to enter the list for the top three biggest smartphone manufacturer. This has been a primary goal of the company for a long time but this time, it is taking a different approach. Nokia is leveraging its partnership with Google to use it as a marketing tool. HMD Global's key selling point for Nokia phones is "Pixels for every price category" -- meaning you get the same experience on Nokia phones as you would on a Pixel handset. Undoubtedly, HMD Global has earned Google's faith to do so. Google invested money into HMD Global about two months back. So did Qualcomm, which tells that Snapdragon processors are going to be more dominant in Nokia phone series.

Another facet that the documents, kind of, reiterated is that no company executive will compare Nokia phones with other brands at any upcoming event. This is obvious by now. Nokia officials have emphasised how specifications do not weigh in when they are pitching their phones, which is something that rivals would otherwise do.

In an interview with India Today Tech, Sanmeet Kochhar, HMD Global's vice president for India, Middle East, and North Africa, said that the company wants to sell the Android experience more than the specifications. The internal document merely revisits that thought and tries to instil it in the minds of HMD Global employees.