Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones with 40-hour battery life launched

Highlights Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones tout a 40-hour battery life.

The headphones can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones cost about Rs 5,100.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones are the new audio products that HMD Global has added to its line. Much like most headphones in the market, the new ones from Nokia have support for Google Assistant and Siri and tout a 40-hour long playback on a single charge. The design of the headphones looks comfy where you get padded over-the-ear buds to ensure better noise isolation.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Price

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones cost EUR 59, which is roughly Rs 5,100, and they will be available in Europe starting November. HMD Global has not said whether the headphones will be available in India and other countries.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Features

Powering the sound on these wireless headphones are 40mm dynamic drivers that can produce as low as 20Hz of frequency. Enough of bass that frequency can bring but should you need more, you can enable the enhanced bass mode. You can use an Android phone or an iPhone to pair the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones over a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. You also have a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired output. The headphones have a USB-C port for charging.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones boast of a 40-hour battery life thanks to the 500mAh battery inside. Nokia says the headphones take about three hours to charge, which is not the fastest, but you have the long-lasting battery life that makes up for it. You have gestures on the headphones to control music playback and respond to calls. You can use gestures to summon the digital voice assistant right to your ear on the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones.

HMD Global is expanding its product lines and the latest headphones look promising as they are. But the company needs to be aggressive about the price if undercutting Chinese rivals is what HMD Global is looking at.