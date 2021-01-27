Nokia may have a hand in delayed release of James Bond film No Time to Die

Highlights HMD Global may be behind the delay to the release of No Time To Die.

Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global forged a deal with James Bond movie No Time to Die back in 2020 as the company wanted 007-series' Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, and other actors in the movie to flaunt new Nokia smartphones of that time. But the movie saw delays one after another, thanks to the different reasons. First, it was the director and co-writer Danny Boyle who caused delays, then there was the coronavirus pandemic that derailed release plans. But, interestingly, Nokia also had a hand in these delays that have now been capped at October 2021 when No Time to Die would finally be released.

A report in The Sun has said, citing industry sources who were privy to the causes of the multiple delays, that because of the deal between HMD Global and the James Bond movie, the products featured in several movie shots will appear far outdated by the time the release will take place, making the deal irrelevant for brands. Not just Nokia, several other brands inked deals with the franchise for product placements in the movie, all of which were the latest at the time of the original release. But for the movie that is releasing in 2021, these gadgets and products look dated.

"That isn't the point of these deals" a film industry insider told The Sun, talking about how these products serve no purpose in the movie two years from when they were placed. And now all of these products will be replaced with new ones, one of the reasons why No Time to Die was delayed multiple times. As a part of HMD's deal with the brand, Nokia 8.3 5G was to be featured in the movie in the hands of Craig and Lynch. But the smartphone was launched over six months back last year, and over nine months from now, in October 2021, the Nokia 8.3 5G will be an old phone. Apart from the Nokia 8.3 5G, there were items from Adidas, Bollinger, and Omega.

It is not new for tech and movie franchises to come together for branding. In fact, it is deals like this that give brands a power over when the movie can release because the product placements in it may not seem relevant anymore. But while that is totally acceptable, the biggest question that remains to be answered is about the gadget that HMD Global will now place in the movie. My best bet is on the Nokia 9.3 PureView that is rumoured to be launched in the second half of 2021 after a two-year delay. HMD Global's flagship phone may be a fitting candidate to replace Nokia 8.3 5G in the movie shots, reshooting of which is likely causing the delays.