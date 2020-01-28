Nokia Original series phone to debut alongside Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 at MWC 2020

Highlights HMD Global could launch a brand new phone series called 'Original'.

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are also expected.

The launch of all phones is slated for MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

HMD Global prepares to launch new devices to most of its smartphone series at the annual tech convention, MWC Barcelona. This year, the Finnish company is expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, the Nokia 5.2, and the Nokia 1.3 at its event in Barcelona. But a report claims HMD Global has a brand new smartphone series up its sleeve. Dubbed Original', the new Nokia series could debut at MWC 2020 that is slated to start towards the end of February in Barcelona, Spain. Interestingly, the series was supposed to be released around the Chinese new year but the launch got delayed due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

The Original' series is expected to be introduced with the launch of its first device, courtesy a blog called Nokiamob.net that tracks Nokia-related developments. The details and specifications of the phone are not known as of now. It could be a feature phone or a smartphone in the budget or mid-range price brackets. In any case, the official announcement from HMD Global at its MWC Barcelona event will clear the air around the Original' phone.

Besides, HMD Global is said to announce at least three new smartphones Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 - according to a previous report by the same blog, citing a known source familiar with the development. The Nokia 8.2 5G will be HMD Global's first 5G smartphone that will join the family of 8.x smartphone family. Nokia 5.2 will take over from the Nokia 5.1 in the mid-range segment, while the Nokia 1.3 will be the brand's other entry-level device.

Nokia 8.2 5G specifications and price

As listed in the report, the Nokia 8.2 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that has an integrated 5G modem. It will come in two models the base model will have a lonesome 6GB/128GB variant while the Limited Edition' model is expected to have an 8GB/128GB variant and an 8GB/256GB version. The report suggests Nokia 8.2 5G could pack either a pOLED display or an LCD display.

For selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter fixed on a motorised slider. The specifics of the rear camera are not available. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3500mAh battery while a 3.5mm headphone jack will also be present. The fingerprint scanner is said to be mounted laterally on the device, which means the notification light on the power button will not be there. Nokia 8.2 5G could come in a Copper colour variant among others, and the price is speculated to be around 459 euros (roughly Rs 36,000) in the European markets (except the UK).

Nokia 5.2 specifications and price

Coming to the Nokia 5.2, the smartphone is reported to come in two RAM and storage variants one with 3GB and 32GB and another with 4GB and 64GB however, the latter could be launched only in select markets. The Nokia 5.2 is said to come with a camera setup same as the one on Nokia 6.2 the combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There will be an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the smartphone. The display will measure 6.2-inch in size on Nokia 5.2, which is expected to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. Colour options for Nokia 5.2 are said to be the same as of Nokia 6.2's, besides the same notification ring on the power button. Nokia 5.2 could start at 169 euros (roughly Rs 13,500).

Nokia 1.3 specifications and price

Finally, the entry-level 1.x series will get another member to suit to light needs of users. The Nokia 1.3 could come with a 6-inch LCD display with a U-shaped notch at the top. It could be powered by a MediaTek chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. For photography, there could be a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on the Nokia 1.3. The smartphone could have colour options similar to those of Nokia 1 Plus. Its price is tipped to be 79 euros (roughly 6,200).