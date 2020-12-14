Nokia PureBook X14 laptop with Dolby Vision display, Intel Core i5 launched

Highlights Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 1080p screen with Dolby Vision.

It is only 1.1 kilograms heavy, making it one of the lightest laptops in India.

Nokia PureBook X14 brings 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Nokia PureBook X14 is the latest laptop to arrive in the Indian market. Launched today, the Nokia-branded laptop brings some top-of-the-line features that could gain it an edge over some rivals. Nokia's PureBook X14 laptop has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, both available for users to enhance the audio and video quality on the laptops. Moreover, the Nokia laptop weighs only 1.1 kilograms, so this could be one of the most lightweight laptops that are available to buy in India. Nokia laptops are not associated with HMD Global, instead, Flipkart is selling them exclusively.

Much like how Nokia smart televisions are sold and serviced, Flipkart will also sell and manage the after-sales services for the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in India. The Nokia laptop also brings the new 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which pits it against the Mi Notebook 14 in India. Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 was launched some months back as one of the cheapest Windows 10 laptops with reasonable specifications. It was launched for a little over Rs 40,000 in India but Nokia's PureBook X14 goes higher in the price ladder, where the increase could be accounted for by advanced features.

Nokia PureBook X14 Price

The Nokia PureBook X14 has been priced at Rs 59,990 in India. It will be available in Matte Black colour and the pre-orders for it start December 18 on Flipkart. The shipping dates are not available yet but that might not be long. The launch offers are also not detailed yet.