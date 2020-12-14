Nokia PureBook X14: Price, specs, sale date, and other key points you need to know

Highlights Nokia has launched its first laptop in India called PureBook X14.

Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processors.

Two highlighted features of this laptop are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Nokia PureBook X14 is now launched in India after a few days of teasers. The latest Nokia-branded laptop comes at a time when laptops are getting increasingly useful to facilitate working and studying remotely. A part of the process of getting useful involves better specifications and things that should matter the most. Nokia's laptop finds those things in the form of a 1080p screen with Dolby Vision, a long battery life, and the weight of just 1.1 kilograms.

If you keep a track of product launches, you might not be unfamiliar with the competition in the laptop segment. Ever since Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 14 in India, the stalwarts of the PC market went into overdrive. As a result, customers now have even a wider assortment of laptops and PCs to choose at every price rung. Nokia is now trying its luck in the segment, much like how it tested the waters with Nokia-branded home entertainment products such as the Android TV and Android TV-powered streaming stick.

With Nokia PureBook X14, the partner vendor Flipkart is growing its presence beyond the MarQ brand. Although Nokia products do not entirely belong to Flipkart, the rights to sell them in India lies with the Walmart-owned company. Flipkart will also manage the after-sales services for the Nokia PureBook X14 laptops.

Now that some important things about the Nokia PureBook X14 are out of our way, let me run you through the price, specifications, and some important features of the Nokia PureBook X14.

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop price in India

The Nokia PureBook X14 laptop comes at a price of Rs 59,990 in India, which makes it belong to the upper mid-range. This price segment usually has laptops that have at least 8 gigs of RAM and are suited for business-focused consumers. The laptop comes in a Matte Black colour, which should find its takers.

Nokia PureBook X14 sale

Nokia PureBook X14 pre-order starts December 18 but a sale date is not confirmed yet.

Nokia PureBook X14 specifications and features

There are several things about the Nokia PureBook X14 that make it an interesting option for the price you will be paying. Let me break them down in points below:

Display: The Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 14-inch 1080p screen with thin bezels around. The screen-to-body ratio is 86 per cent and the laptop supports 250 nits of brightness. This is the standard configuration that you will find on most laptops in this price range but what sets the Nokia PureBook X14 apart from others is support for Dolby Vision HDR standard. This would mean that some movies and shows that support this standard will look rich and have better contrast levels. You can find several Dolby Vision shows and movies on Netflix. If you are a gamer, you will be pleased to see an intricate level of dynamic range in select games on this display.

Processor: It is pretty standard for laptops in this range to come with Intel Core i5 processors. The Nokia PureBook X14 is no different. It houses a quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor that has a base frequency of 1.6GHz but when the Turbo Boost mode is on, the frequency goes as high as 4.2GHz. This is basically the maximum speed this laptop can run at, utilised when you are playing heavy games or using a resource-intensive app such as Adobe Premiere Pro. There is an Intel UHD 620 Graphics processor with 1.1GHz clock speed. Since this is an integrated GPU, you should not expect the laptop to support heavy graphics in select games.

Software and sound: You get the genuine Windows 10 Home Plus on the Nokia PureBook X14. Nokia PureBook X14 comes with stereo speakers that are tuned by Dolby Atmos. This means that some movies and shows that support this audio standard will play at their maximum capacity. Most shows are now recorded in Dolby Atmos and this new laptop from Nokia will be able to play them all too fine.

RAM and storage: Nokia PureBook X14 comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which is also standard in the price category. There is 512GB NVMe SSD storage on the laptop, as well. Nokia has not said anything on whether this laptop supports an SD card reader, which is what you can use to add more storage, apart from using portable drives. There are two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one USB-C port for wired connections with accessories and smartphones.

Battery: Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by a dual-cell battery that is rated to deliver an 8-hour battery life. The battery supports 65W charging from the bundled charger. Nokia has not detailed if there is an app for power management on the laptop but I assume there will be one.