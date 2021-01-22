Nokia Quicksilver may be HMD's mid-range 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 SoC

Highlights Nokia Quicksilver has cropped up on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The Nokia Quicksilver could be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

It is believed this smartphone will be called Nokia 6.3 or 6.4.

A new Nokia phone called Quicksilver has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Apart from the superhero-inspired model name -- which is traditional with HMD's smartphones, the interesting takeaway is the Qualcomm processor that powers this phone. Chances are this processor is the Snapdragon 690 processor that HMD confirmed will be a part of its smartphone. This smartphone could be the Nokia 6.3, which could also be called Nokia 6.4.

The Nokia Quicksilver is listed with 6GB of RAM and a 1.80GHz processor with eight cores. Also, this phone will have Android 11 software. Now, the Geekbench listing does not explicitly say what processor will run the smartphone. A GSMArena report suggests this is the Snapdragon 690 processor that HMD Global had previously confirmed will power one of its phones. Another report by 91Mobiles suggests it could be the Snapdragon 480 processor and interestingly, HMD Global also confirmed it will launch a Snapdragon 480-powered phone.

But Nashville Chatter has reported the Quicksilver will sport an Adreno 619 GPU, which is associated with the Snapdragon 690 processor. Maybe, the Snapdragon 480-powered smartphone is yet to appear in leaks. HMD Global has not said anything about this device yet.

In the Geekbench listing, the Nokia Quicksilver scored 471 single-core test and 1500 in the multi-core test. These synthetic scores hint at mid-range performance from the phone, although the real-world performance is something we will know when the phone is out. The Nokia 6.3 aka Nokia 6.4 is tipped to come with a 6.45-inch waterdrop-style notch that will house a 16MP camera. At the back, this phone is rumoured to come with a 24MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rest of the specifications of the Nokia 6.4 are not available yet.

HMD Global is expected to double down on its 5G portfolio this year. The long-rumoured Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship phone has still not arrived. Rumours are rife that it might launch in the first half of 2021. There is the Nokia 7.3 5G that is still in the pipeline, according to the rumour mill. Then, there is the Nokia 1.4, the specifications and price of which have leaked abundantly. All in all, HMD is preparing itself to launch a flurry of smartphones this year but the exact timelines for these smartphones is not clear at the moment. We will have to wait for the rumour mill to give away more details on this Quicksilver device, as well as those that have been anticipated for a long time.