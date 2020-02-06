Nokia said to be working on Wear OS smartwatch with eSIM facility

Highlights HMD Global has submitted a trademark for eSIM technology at EUIPO.

It could mean that future Nokia smartphones will have the eSIM facility.

A leak also says an eSIM-enabled Nokia smartwatch is in works.

While HMD Global, the caretaker of Nokia's smartphone portfolio, is highly anticipated to unveil new Nokia smartphones and feature phones at the upcoming MWC 2020 conference on February 23, there could be another product up the company's sleeve. Besides the phones, the Finnish company could launch its first Nokia smartwatch as it looks to venture into the areas of consumer-end tech products beyond smartphones. The Nokia smartwatch will reportedly run Google's Wear OS, which should heat up the competition in the smart wearables market. Moreover, it is expected to support the eSIM facility.

The information comes from a Twitter user who goes by @nokia_anew, stating that the Nokia smartwatch will support eSIM that will bring cellular connectivity for calls, SMS, and internet without having to rely on the paired phone. A report from Nokiamob.net also claims that HMD Global may have submitted a new trademark called 'SIMLEY' on the European Union Office for Intellectual Property (EUIPO). 'SIMLEY' belongs the categories of trademarks for SIM, eSIM cards, and banking services via mobile phones, and has been submitted by GILBEY LEGAL, the legal office that also represents HMD Global at EUIPO. This could also mean that future Nokia phones will come with the eSIM facility.

The leak also suggests that the Nokia smartwatch will be launched in the US and Europe but no timelines are available. Also, it is not clear if the Nokia smartwatch will arrive in India. But in case it does, Nokia will compete with the likes of Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and even the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Currently, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 support eSIM facility in India. With Nokia jumping on the bandwagon, we could see a more affordable smartwatch that supports untethered cellular connectivity. But it will have to convince the buyers who have far better options in the smartwatch market when it comes to the ecosystem. Wear OS does not really enjoy the reputation of being a suitable wearable OS, much less its correspondence with Android.

But apart from the aforementioned features and specifications, nothing else is known at the moment. Nonetheless, nothing is concrete at this point and readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.



